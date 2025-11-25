NXT TV results (11/25): Moore’s review of Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee for the TNA Knockouts Title, Jackson Drake vs. Sean Legacy for the Evolve Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV “Gold Rush Night Two”

Taped November 18, 2025, in New York, New York, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Aired November 25, 2025, on The CW Network

Separate shots of Fatal Influence, Trick Williams, and Myles Borne were shown as they were arriving to the arena. Highlights from NXT Gold Rush Night One aired…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place. Pete Rosenberg joined the commentary team for the Evolve Championship match…

1. Jackson Drake (w/Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes) vs. Sean Legacy for the WWE Evolve Championship. Legacy started the match with a few atomic drops on Drake. Legacy hit Drake with a double PK and standing shooting star combo for a two count. Legacy beat up Drake at ringside. Legacy hit Drake with a dropkick to the knee and back. Smokes grabbed Legacy’s leg which allowed Drake to hit Legacy with a suplex into the buckle heading into break.

Drake was working on Legacy with methodical offense. Rosenberg talked about how Robert Stone has been hanging out with Swipe Right and invading TNA. Sean tried to mount a rally, but Drake ran to ringside. Drake hit Vanity Project with a flip dive. Sean got a two count off Drake after a modified Falcon Arrow. Drake reversed a slingshot dive for a two count. Drake hit Legacy with a standing Ultima Weapon for a nearfall.

Drake hit Sean with a dive at ringside. Sean pounced on the top rope and hit Drake with a Super Exploder Suplex for a nearfall. Drake escaped a Fireman carry and hit Sean with a gutbuster and draping knee to the back of the neck. Drake hit Legacy with a Knee Plus for the clean win.

Sean Legacy defeated Jackson Drake via pinfall in 7:55 of on-air time to retain the WWE Evolve Championship.

John’s Thoughts: A well worked indie match that the crowd seemed to be quiet for. I don’t blame them as I’m assuming most NXT viewers aren’t familiar with the Evolve talent and thus have no rooting interest. NXT is also featuring so many championship belts on their show making this belt an odd one to pick out of the many more visible belts. I am fans of Legacy and Drake though. Not so much a fan of Legacy’s oddball gimmick? He kinda reminds me of when NXT tried to push Kyle O’Reilly in a main event spot and O’Reilly tried to introduce this oddbally comedy character that killed his push. We’ll see what they do with him. What this does show with wrestlers like Legacy and Drake (I’d like to throw Jack Cartwheel in there too) is that NXT does have strong male talent in the pipeline and should be shifting them to the thin male talent pool of the main NXT show.

Sol Ruca was sulking on a couch backstage. Ethan Page showed up and tossed a white towel over to Sol to remind her of her recent loss. Page said she would be champion if she stopped worrying about Zaria. Page said Sol should be 2nd to nobody. Page advised Sol to not accompany Zaria to her title match later. Myles Borne showed up and told Sol not to listen to Page. Sol walked off. Page talked about how Borne is sticking his face in other peoples’ business. Page said Trick is someone who focuses on himself. Page said with Borne’s attitude, Page doesn’t have to worry about him…

Fatal Influence made their entrance…[c]

Another clip from the John Cena Last Time is Now interview aired, this one focusing on John Cena talking about his good vs. bad days…

Zaria made her entrance to Killer Kross’s old TNA theme. She sold that Sol Ruca wasn’t with her…

2. Zaria vs. Fallon Henley (w/Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid) in a five minute time limit match for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. Fallon got a two count off a Sunset Flip. Fallon rallied with chops. Zaria came back with a slingshot Sunset Flip for a two count. Both women traded rapid pin attempts heading into 2 minutes. Zaria put Henley in a Texas Cloverleaf heading into the 3 minute mark, 2 minute warning. Zaria hit Fallon with a Big Boot and Sleeper from the buckle.

Zaria hit Fallon with a flying clothesline. The match hit the one minute warning. Zaria fended off Jacy and Lainey. Fallon hit Zaria with a Tiger Feint from the buckle. Zaria rolled through a crossbody and put Fallon into a Fireman Carry. Fallon hit Zaria with a DDT. The clock ran out.

Zaria vs. Fallon Henley ended in a five minute draw.

NXT GM Ava made her entrance and said this is not how she wants things to end. She said they are in New York and there needs to be a champion. Ava reset the match with no time limit…

3. Zaria vs. Fallon Henley (w/Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid) for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. Zaria dumped Fallon to ringside heading into break.[c]

Fallon tripped Zaria off the top rope for a nearfall. Fallon and Zaria traded right hands in the center of the ring. Fallon put Zaria in a Rings of Saturn. Zaria escaped with a pin attempt. Zaria hit Fallon with a toss and clotheslines. Zaria hit Fallon with an overhead suplex. Fallon rolled up Zaria for a nearfall. Zaria hit Fallon with a spear.

Lainey dragged Fallon away to make Zaria run into the steel steps. Fallon hit Zaria with a Shining Wizard followed by the Ho Down (Fame Asser) for the victory.

Fallon Henley defeated Zaria via pinfall in 3:02 of on-air time to become the new WWE Women’s Speed Champion.

Vic Joseph pointed out that 2/3rd’s of Fatal Influence are draped in gold…

John’s Thoughts: Eh. I have no clue where they are going with the Zaria story. I don’t care about the Speed title either. Bright sides. Maybe having the Speed title would allow Henley to work main roster matches and get noticed (I thought she should have been called up over a year ago). Another bright spot is maybe Zaria not winning means that Zaria will be going heel? I hope? With the Page tease before the match, they can go either way with this and I think Zaria being a monster heel would be the road of least resistance.

A Shiloh Hill promo aired where he was sitting in front of his computer. He talked about growing up as a wrestling fan with his dad. He said he and his dad used to play wrestle as Stone Cold and Undertaker. Hill talked about his dad passing away during his senior year at Stanford. He said his dad gave him a WrestleMania shirt that he wore at Stanford football games that got him noticed by WWE. Hill said his dad lives through him and hea learned to try out new things.

He talked about doing many jobs like construction, logging, slaughter houses, government, and other places. He talked about his broken tooth which brought joy to his face. He said his mother tried to get him to fix his tooth, but he thought it made him look cool. Hill then started to act a bit odd saying he misplaced his bolt cutters and said he’ll see everyone soon…

Vic Joseph hyped John Cena picking the Iron Survivor competitors after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Another good vignette for Shiloh Hill. I hear that all of this promo is legit with the guy. He’s also well spoken. Aside from him going to Stanford (I’m a Cal alum), I see greatness for him if done right. Combined with him being well spoken, I like the uneasiness he adds to his promo that should set him up to be a strong unhinged heel. His look also reminds me of when Bo Dallas used to be a creepy inspirational cult leader in NXT.

John Cena appeared in a locker room and said he asked Ava for a chance to pick the Iron Survivor competitors so he can leave the business better than he left it. He picked Je’von Evans and Leon Slater first because of how exciting they’ve been. He then picked the self made Joe Hendry. Cena hyped up Dion Lennox’s football background and said that he earned his opportunity. Cena then said the last spot will go to the winner of the Myles Borne vs. Trick Williams match…

Vic Joseph hyped the Iron Survivor match at Deadline…

John’s Thoughts: Simple segment to pick the Iron Survivor competitors. What it does show is WWE is seemingly very high on Dion Lennox from the DarkState faction. Weird that they kicked him off in WWE with that oddball bookworm character that gave romantic relationship advice (and he failed at it). The last couple of DarkState matches has had him in the spotlight. He had a good look and can talk a bit, but he hasn’t found a way to stand out in particular yet.

Jordynne Grace and Lei Ying Lee (f.k.a. Xia Li) made their entrances…[c]

A Izzi Dame promo aired where she bragged about costing Tatum Paxley the Women’s Title and she said she’ll explain things next week…

Kelani Jordan made her entrance. TNA President Carlos Silva and ECW Legend Tommy Dreamer were shown in the crowd…

John’s Thoughts: Silva constantly making sure he gets TV time is starting to get hilarious. That said at least he hasn’t made himself a top heel or something like Dixie Carter did. Heck, their last guy Scott D’Amore made himself the top babyface of the promotion, emasculating heels and hitting them with Canadian Destroyers (I partially kid, as D’Amore was the one who helped right the TNA ship to the direction it’s in now).

4. Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee for the TNA Knockouts Championship. Grace dominated early on with power, fending off the other two. Jordan put Grace in a Sleeper. Lee hit both opponents with a Blockbuster to get a nearfall on Grace. Lee hit Grace with a running knee. Lee hit Grace with Ten Punches in the Corner. Jordan dumped Lee to ringside. Grace tossed Jordan into the buckle and hit her with a meteora to the back and slam for a nearfall.

Kelani dumped Lee to ringside after slamming both opponents. Jordan hit Jordynne with a split legged Impaler for a nearfall. Jordan dumped Jordynne to ringside and hit both opponents with an Asai Moonsault heading into break.[c]

Jordan hit Jordynne with a Frog Splash. Lee broke up Jordan’s pin. Lee hit Grace with a dropkick to force her to Samoan Drop Jordan. Lee got a nearfall. Grace hit Lee and Jordan with a German Suplex at the same time for a nearfall on Lee. Lee and Grace brawled on the top rope. Jordan hit Lee with a Wasteland. Jordan then punched Jordynne on the top ropee. Jordan hit Grace with a Spanish Fly. Lee broke up Jordan’s pin.

Lee reversed Jordan into a Half Crab. Jordan escaped and Jordynne hit Lee with a slam. Lee broke up Jordynne’s pin on Jordan after a Grace power bomb. Kelani dragged Grace to the mat and tripped up Lee. Lee dodged a 450. Lee hit Jordan with Thunderstruck. Grace got involved and hit both opponents with backfists. Grace hit Jordan with a spinning power bomb. Lee broke up the pin with an overhead Kiryu Kick. Lee picked up the pinfall win on Jordan.

Lei Ying Lee defeated Kelani Jordan and Jordynne Grace via pinfall in 9:33 of on-air time to become the new TNA Knockouts Champion.