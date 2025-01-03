WWE announces seven live events, including NXT taking the show on the road

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce seven new live events.

January 3, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced seven live events in 2025 as part of its Road to WrestleMania tour. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, January 10 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com.

To register for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.

Tuesday, January 28 Atlanta, Georgia Center Stage NXT Monday, February 24 Cincinnati, Ohio Heritage Bank Arena RAW Friday, February 28 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena SmackDown Monday, March 3 Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center RAW Monday, March 10 New York, New York MSG RAW Friday, April 4 Chicago, Illinois Allstate Arena SmackDown Monday, April 14 Sacramento, California Golden 1 Center RAW

Powell’s POV: WWE will be running in Europe for the dates in between the MSG event on March 10 and the April 4 event in Chicago. We are looking for reports on all WWE live events. If you are attending an upcoming show and want to help, reach out to me via dotnetjason@gmail.com.