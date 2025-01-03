What's happening...

WWE announces seven live events, including NXT taking the show on the road

January 3, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce seven new live events.

January 3, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced seven live events in 2025 as part of its Road to WrestleMania tour. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, January 10 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com.

Tuesday, January 28 Atlanta, Georgia Center Stage NXT
Monday, February 24 Cincinnati, Ohio Heritage Bank Arena RAW
Friday, February 28 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena SmackDown
Monday, March 3 Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center RAW
Monday, March 10 New York, New York MSG RAW
Friday, April 4 Chicago, Illinois Allstate Arena SmackDown
Monday, April 14 Sacramento, California Golden 1 Center RAW

Powell’s POV: WWE will be running in Europe for the dates in between the MSG event on March 10 and the April 4 event in Chicago. We are looking for reports on all WWE live events. If you are attending an upcoming show and want to help, reach out to me via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom January 3, 2025 @ 11:47 am

    So NXT at the old WCW Saturday Night stomping grounds I see..

