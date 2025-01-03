WWE announces seven live events, including NXT taking the show on the road

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce seven new live events.
January 3, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced seven live events in 2025 as part of its Road to WrestleMania tour. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, January 10 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com.
To register for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.
|Tuesday, January 28
|Atlanta, Georgia
|Center Stage
|NXT
|Monday, February 24
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Heritage Bank Arena
|RAW
|Friday, February 28
|Toronto, Ontario
|Scotiabank Arena
|SmackDown
|Monday, March 3
|Buffalo, New York
|KeyBank Center
|RAW
|Monday, March 10
|New York, New York
|MSG
|RAW
|Friday, April 4
|Chicago, Illinois
|Allstate Arena
|SmackDown
|Monday, April 14
|Sacramento, California
|Golden 1 Center
|RAW
Powell’s POV: WWE will be running in Europe for the dates in between the MSG event on March 10 and the April 4 event in Chicago. We are looking for reports on all WWE live events. If you are attending an upcoming show and want to help, reach out to me via dotnetjason@gmail.com.
