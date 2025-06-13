ROH on HonorClub results (6/12): Robinson’s review of ROH Champion Bandido vs. Mansoor in a Proving Ground match, Preston Vance vs. Evil Uno, Atlantis Jr. and Templario vs. Magnus vs. Volador Jr.

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 120)

Taped in various locations, including Atlantic City, Detroit, and El Paso

Streamed June 12, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise and Arkada Aura were the ring announcers…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with “Shane Taylor Promotions” Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Trish Adora in the locker room. Bravo said they were the hardest ever made. Taylor said good things come to those who wait, and STP was tired of waiting. They said it’s the main event from here on out…

1. Atlantis Jr and Templario vs. “Los Depredadores” Volador Jr and Magnus. Volador did the hand smooth of his hair instead of the Code of Honor. Late in the match, Depredadores hit a series of running strikes in the corner on Atlantis for a broken up nearfall. Templario got hit with a pop-up kick to the gut for a two count. Volador locked in an arm stretch, but Templario got to his feet and hit an enzuigiri. Atlantis came in and ran right into an elbow from Magnus. Magnus put Atlantis on the top rope and started attacking the mask of Atlantis, got it off, but let him have it. Magnus pulled him down into the tree of woe and did some pushups to pose. Atlantis came back with a headscissors and a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for both rudos. Templario got popped up by Atlantis for a double dropkick. Atlantis hit a snap powerslam and went up top and hit his frog splash for the pinfall on Magnus…

Atlantis Jr. and Templario defeated “Los Depredadores” Volador Jr and Magnus by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A good fast-paced match, and the tease of the mask being removed but given back was such a good heel move. Really made me hate Magnus even though I’m not the world’s biggest Atlantis fan.

A recap aired of a match between Dark Order and the Frat House from a month ago…

2. Preston Vance (w/The Frat House, two Pledges) vs. Evil Uno (w/ Alex Reynolds). No Code of Honor, even though they both looked at their hands for a second. Uno blasted Vance with forearms, and he scurried out of the ring, right into the face of Reynolds, who threw him back in the ring. Vance grabbed the ropes on a whip and fled to the Frat House’s side at ringside. Uno followed him out and hit some chops and throws into the barricade. Vance slid into the ring, and Uno tried to follow but got pulled down by Garrison, and Vance had the ref distracted, and Frat House mugged Uno for a bit.

Later, Uno did the ten punches in the corner, but Karter got on the turnbuckle and got the first “ten” punch. Uno hit a big boot and a DDT for a two count. Uno tried for a piledriver but got a back body drop. Vance hit a DVD for a two count. Vance set up for his discus lariat, but Uno ducked and hit a piledriver. Uno hit the big discus clothesline, but Jameson was up on the apron. Vance got the paddle while the ref had his back turned and blasted Uno with it and got the three count when the ref turned around.

Preston Vance defeated Evil Uno by pinfall.

After the match, Frat House continued the beatdown until John Silver made his entrance and Frat House ran, but left the pledges behind, and he hit a German suplex and a whirly bird. Frat House retreated even though they had the four-on-three advantage…

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine match. Both men worked hard. The interference finish was kind of weak, but it was necessary so that this feud could continue and turn into a trios feud.

Backstage in a stairwell, Red Velvet said she’s going down to CMLL and told the viewers they should be there too. She said she’s the secret ingredient…

3. ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet vs. Harleen Lopez in a Proving Ground match. Both ladies talked trash during the code of honor. Velvet had to resort to stomping on the toes to get out of a headlock, but ran right into a shoulder block. Velvet came right back with a leg lariat. Velvet hit some loud shots to the gut in the corner and then used a foot choke. Lopez got a throat thrust and then hit some running strikes in the corner and hit a butterfly suplex. Velvet came back with a chop and a basement dropkick to the face. The women exchanged chops until Velvet threw a knee to the gut. Velvet hit an open hand strike and then Straight Out Your Mama’s Kitchen for the pinfall…

ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet defeated Harleen Lopez by pinfall in a Proving Ground match.

Robinson’s Ruminations: That was too quick a victory for someone as strong-looking as Lopez. And the natural selection finisher is just so bad. I wish she were just still using a big right hand.

A video package aired on Nick Wayne competing in the Best of the Super Juniors tournament last month…

Backstage, Dark Order said Frat House had outnumbered them for too long. They ran down the members of Frat House and insulted them, including a nice call back to the BTE bit of “Who TF is Griff Garrison?” They challenged Frat House to a trios match…

4. “Shane Taylor Promotions” Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Shawn Dean, and Carlie Bravo (w/Trish Adora) vs. Vaughn Vertigo, Martin Webb, Riley Reinhart, and Joe Demaro. Dean lured one jobber into a mugging in the heel corner and then hung him in the tree of woe. Infantry stomped all over the poor kid and choked him with their feet. They then hit a double dropkick to let the jobber out of the tree of woe. Jobber tagged out, and the next one ran into a big boot from Bravo. Another mugging in the heel corner. Infantry put the jobber in the ropes and hit him with clotheslines similar to ten beats from Sheamus.

Taylor tagged in and blasted the jobber with a chop that rang through the arena, and Infantry mugged for the camera. The crowd asked for another and hit a chop that sounded like a gunshot. Taylor threw the jobber across the ring to tag out. Moriarty hit a big boot to the chest on a leapfrog attempt, and that jobber rolled to the floor and tagged out. Demaro tagged in and Taylor offered him a free shot but then hit him with a headbutt and a uranage. Taylor hit a running splash and got a broken-up nearfall. Those two jobbers got pulled out of the ring and thrown into the barricades. Demaro threw a kick that got caught, and Moriarity tagged in and hit a jumping kick to the face. Moriarty locked in the Border City Stretch for the tap out…

Robinson’s Ruminations: A squash match? This is all we can find for STP at this point? I was really hoping this was going to be the year of STP where they might hold a bunch of gold.

An ad narrated by Taz aired for the AEW 2300 arena residency…

5. ROH Champion Bandido vs. Mansoor (w/Mason Madden, Johnny TV, Taya Valkyrie) in a Proving Ground match. Bandido shook the outstretched finger of Mansoor for the Code of Honor. Mansoor flipped out of a corner throw, and then they did a pose off where Mansoor got called a “puto” by the crowd. Bandido hit a shoulder block. Mansoor flipped out of a back suplex attempt but got hit with a dropkick. Bandido set up for the 21 Plex, but Madden pulled Mansoor to safety. Bandido tried to dive, but Madden just caught him in mid-air in the ropes, and Mansoor jumped onto the back of Bandido. Mansoor threw Bandido into the steps, and then the rest of the faction stomped on him while Mansoor distracted referee Aubrey Edwards.

Later, Mansoor charged, and Bandido pressed him over his head, and even got to just one hand. Bandido went up top and hit a frog splash for the two count. “Eddie” chanted the crowd. Bandido went for 21 Plex again, but Madden got on the apron and distracted the ref, and Johnny TV saved Mansoor by just grabbing Bandido’s feet mid-move. Mansoor hit a twisting butterfly suplex for a two count. More ref distraction, and the faction tried to get the mask off Bandido. Ref Aubrey caught them and threw them all out from ringside. Mansoor tried a roll-up but only got a two count. Mansoor countered a fireman’s carry with a backstabber but then missed a moonsault from the top. Bandido hit X–Knee and then 21-Plex for the pinfall…

ROH Champion Bandido defeated Mansoor by pinfall in a Proving Ground match.

After the match, Lee Johnson came out onto the ramp, and Blake Christian jumped Bandido from behind. Christian stood on the neck of Bandido and held up the title. Johnson and Christian stomped on Bandido until Mascara Dorada ran down to make the save. Dorada held up the title belt and gave Bandido a hand up to his feet. Dorada gave the title back, but not before motioning for a match. The luchadores held their hands up and celebrated.