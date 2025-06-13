Wrestling Open “Episode 180” results (6/12): Vetter’s review of Bryce Donovan vs. TJ Crawford for the Wrestling Open Title, Gal vs. Bear Bronson, Nick Robles vs. Sammy Diaz

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, ROH, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Wrestling Open “Episode 180”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

June 12, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at Electric Haze

Paul Crockett, referee Scott Robinson, and Brother Greatness provided commentary over the course of the show. Again, this new location is a bit smaller and a bit darker than their old venue. Attendance was maybe 200; it’s pretty packed in there tonight.

1. JGeorge vs. Mani Ariez in a spotlight match. Ref Robinson and Brother Greatness called this one. It is now almost comical how frequently JGeorge has been competing in the spotlight match; he got on the mic and demanded a rematch against Ariez. JGeorge hit a missile dropkick, then a spinning leg lariat at 2:00. He went for an Unprettier, but Ariez broke free and hit a German Suplex. JGeorge hit a Helluva Kick and a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall at 3:30. He stomped on Mani’s left elbow and targeted it. Mani fired up and hit some clotheslines and a back suplex. Mani hit a version of a Samoan Drop and got the pin; I gotta see a replay of the finish later.

Mani Ariez defeated JGeorge at 5:40.

* The main show began and we had Sam Leterna in the ring instead of Rich Palladino!

2. DJ Powers and Justin Georgio vs. Mookie Summers and Angelo Reyes. Reyes is really thin, and Mookie is bald; both have had at least one match here in recent months. Reyes and Lawrence opened, and Angelo hit a Crucifix Driver. Mookie and Powers locked up at 1:30, and DJ dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Summers hit a deep armdrag and a dropkick. Powers hit a superkick on Mookie, and the heels stomped on him and kept Summers in their corner.

Powers hit a standing neckbreaker at 4:30, and he choked Mookie on the mat. They got up and traded forearm strikes; Mookie must be 5’4″ or so. Mookie hit a back-body drop on DJ, and he finally made the hot tag at 8:00. Angelo hit some clotheslines and a moonsault press. Georgio hit a sideslam, and DJ hit a frogsplash to pin Angelo. That wrapped up quickly. This Powers and Georgio team is really clicking.

DJ Powers and Justin Georgio defeated Mookie Summers and Angelo Reyes at 8:43.

* The Von Erich Six-Man Tag Tournament will begin June 19th.

3. Gabby Forza vs. Sammi Chaos. I’ve seen Chaos before and she is pretty big; think Nia Jax in size. I’m admittedly not a fan of her in-ring work but it has been a while since I’ve seen her wrestle. My guess is Gabby is about to show off some incredible power here. Gabby tried a shoulder block but Sammi didn’t budge. Gabby hit some clotheslines into the corner. Gabby tried to put Sammy on her shoulders, but couldn’t lift her. Sammi hit some loud chops at 2:00, and she flipped Gabby by pulling on Forza’s hair. Gabby fired up and hit some punches to the gut.

Gabby again tried to lift Sammi, but her knees buckled; Chaos fell on her for a nearfall. Sammi backed her into a corner and hit some clotheslines and chops. Sammi went for a Vader Bomb, but Gabby moved at the last moment. (Good timing here by Gabby). Forza hit some running clotheslines in the corner and a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 5:30. They got up and traded chops and forearm strikes. They hit stereo crossbody blocks, and both were down. Gabby picked her up and hit the Samoan Drop! She hit a spear for the pin. That was really fun.

Gabby Forza defeated Sammi Chaos at 7:16.

4. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander vs. AZ in the Discovery Gauntlet. I haven’t seen AZ before; he has long, flowing hair, and he wore a glittery red jacket that makes him look like a casino magic act. He stared at himself in a mirror. A friendly lockup to open; A-Game shoved him hard to the mat, then he hit a series of punches to the ribs, then a powerslam for a nearfall at 1:30. AZ pulled on A-Game’s hair, dragging him to the mat, then he hit a Spinebuster, and he took control. Alexander got up and hit some punches, then some clotheslines and a running kick in the corner, then a running knee to the sternum for the pin. Solid match. AZ was merely okay.

Joseph “A-Game” Alexander defeated AZ at 5:51 to advance in the gauntlet.

* Footage aired from last year when Bio Pro trainee Brett Mettro turned heel on undefeated rookie Eye Black Jack Pasquale, causing him his first loss. Mettro and Rain Conway came to the ring for the next match, and Mettro was about to explain his heel turn, but the babyfaces ran into the ring, threw some punches, and we’re underway!

5. Brett Mettro and Rain Conway vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray and Erik Chacha. The babyfaces took turns slugging Conway. Gray tossed Chacha onto Conway. Mettro grabbed Chacha and slammed him face-first to the mat. The heels tossed the tiny Chacha around the ring. Brett hit a Mark Henry-style World’s Strongest Slam at 4:00, then a second one. All four fought in the ring and the ref had lost control, so he called for the bell. Gray immediately got on the mic and challenged the heels to a six-man tag next week, adding Pasquale and heel Jay Tunis to the mix.

Brett Mettro and Rain Conway vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray and Erik Chacha ended in a double disqualification at 6:04.

* Monday’s show will include Bryce Donovan vs. Brando Lee and Liviyah vs. Tiara James.

6. Nick Robles vs. Sammy Diaz (w/Brother Greatness). Rocker boy Robles still had his cowbell; no sign of Rex Lawless or RJ Rude. It feels like it’s been a few weeks since we’ve seen Diaz, so good to see him back. Standing switches, and Sammy twisted the left arm. He hit a dropkick. Robles dropped him throat-first on the top rope, and he took control. Nick hit a hard uranage for a nearfall at 2:30. Sammy fired up and hit some chops. Nick hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. He stood up, and I could see his chest was red from the chops.

Robles choked him in the ropes. He hit an elbow drop to the sternum for a nearfall at 5:30. Sammy hit a brainbuster, and they were both down. This has topped expectations. Sammy hit some clotheslines and a half-nelson suplex, then a step-up enzuigiri in the corner and a Frankensteiner, then a frogsplash for the pin. These two went out there and had a really strong match; that’s as good as I’ve seen from Robles.

Sammy Diaz defeated Nick Robles at 7:26.

* Georgio Lawrence and DJ Powers ran into the ring and attacked Diaz! Brother Greatness left commentary to make the save, but the heels quickly beat him down, too. Mani Ariez ran into the ring and chased off the heels. Brother Greatness and Mani Ariez shook hands. Ariez offered a handshake to Diaz, but Sammy walked away! “What was that about?” Crockett asked.

7. Bear Bronson vs. It’s Gal. Gal came out solo; no sign of Nick Battee. I want to reiterate that Bronson was in a violent deathmatch on Saturday, where his back and forehead were really cut up. He got a huge pop. An intense lockup to open. Gal backed Bear into a corner and chopped him, but Bronson no-sold them, and Bear fired back with louder chops. Bear hit a bodyslam and a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 2:30. Gal began stomping on the left knee, and he targeted it, twisting the leg on the mat.

They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Gal hit a DDT for a nearfall at 5:30, and he went back to work on the leg. Bear hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall, and they were both down at 8:00. Gal hit a massive German Suplex and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Bear got an inside cradle out of nowhere for the pin. A strong match. Gal immediately jumped on Bronson and continued to beat him up after the bell.

Bear Bronson defeated It’s Gal at 9:58.

* Bronson got on the mic and noted that Bobby Orlando needs a tag partner for Monday in a match against Gal and Nick Battee, and he declared he will be that mystery partner. (Shouldn’t he ask Bobby first?)

* We saw a video of TJ Crawford, who was pumped up for his title shot!

8. Bryce Donovan (w/”VSK” Vinny Scalice) vs. TJ Crawford for the Wrestling Open Title. Bryce got on the mic and told everyone how much he hates Worcester, and he can’t wait to leave this city. TJ hit some spin kicks to the thighs; Bryce nailed a clothesline that dropped TJ. Donovan took control, and he tossed Crawford to the floor. Bryce put him in an abdominal stretch and again tossed him to the floor. Bryce jawed at the crowd. TJ got underneath him and hit a powerbomb at 9:00, and they were both down.

They both got up; Bryce hit some punches, and TJ hit some spin kicks to the thighs. TJ hit a glancing basement dropkick to the knee, then a Stomp to the head and a frogsplash for a nearfall. Bryce caught Crawford coming off the ropes and hit a Black Hole Slam for a believable nearfall, and they were both down at 11:30. Bryce hit a powerbomb and a clothesline for a believable nearfall. TJ hit an enzuigiri. This has really picked up. TJ hit his Silver Bullet spin kick to the head and a Shining Wizard for a believable nearfall, but VSK put Bryce’s foot on the ropes at 14:30.

The ref apparently saw it and ejected VSK. TJ hit a superkick. The ref rolled to the floor and argued with VSK, trying to get him to the back. Meanwhile, Steve Stetson jumped in the ring and CLOCKED Crawford with a clothesline to the back of the head! Bryce immediately covered the prone Crawford for the tainted pin. The crowd immediately chanted “F— the Ranch!” at Stetson. (Stetson has been in California, training at the NJPW dojo, and it was unclear when and if he would return to the East Coast.)

Bryce Donovan defeated TJ Crawford to retain the Wrestling Open Title at 15:27.

Final Thoughts: A really strong main event. They started at a slower pace with Bryce dominating and keeping his smaller opponent grounded, but that was an excellent, excellent last six or so minutes to close it out. The Stetson return was certainly unexpected and worked well here; it protected Crawford in the loss, too. Bronson-Gal was good and takes second. Sammy Diaz-Nick Robles was really strong and earns third. Gabby-Sammi played out exactly as it should have, built around the spot where Gabby finally got her up on her shoulders for the Samoan Drop, and that earns honorable mention.

The first half of this show was merely okay. AZ wasn’t bad at all, but he didn’t grab my attention, either. Compared to other recent debuts (A-Game, Ariez, Zak Patterson), he didn’t meet that level. These shows and the week-to-week storytelling continue to impress me. I watched this live; this should be available on IWTV by Friday morning.