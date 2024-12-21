ROH taping spoilers (12/21): Full results of matches taped for Thursday’s Final Battle fallout show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ROH on HonorClub “Boxing Day Brawl” taping

December 21, 2024 in New York, New York at Hammerstein Ballroom

Report by Dot Net reader Sourajit Dey

1. Harley Cameron defeated Ashley Vox.

2. Lee Johnson defeated Serpentico.

3. Tommy Billington and Katsuyori Shibata defeated “The Premier Athletes” Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese.

Expulsion from M.I.T. segment: Lexy Nair came out, then Billie Starkz, and then Athena. The top screen was black, but the screen behind Athena read “Forever Champ”. I’m not sure if the top screen was glitching. In an unexpected twist, Lexy Nair was expelled.

With that the crew began setting up for Collision. After Collision, Darby Allin was checked on by the referee, Will Ospreay, and Doc Sampson. He was helped to the back by Ospreay, who carried Darby on his back.

Tony Khan came out to speak to the crowd. A Santa in the crowd gave him a “Time Cop” DVD. Bobby Cruise mentioned it was his 21st Final Battle last night and he spent 20 years in ROH as a ring announcer.

There was another round of ROH Boxing Brawl tapings. Aubrey Edwards came out for the first match with an Aubrey chant. A local talent came to the ring.

4. Toni Storm defeated a local wrestler in around 4:00. The name of the local talent wasn’t mentioned. Toni tried to shake her opponent’s hand while she was down, then proceeded to celebrate with the crowd.

5. Homicide and Rocky “Azucar” Romer defeated QT Marshall and Aaron Solo in roughly 9:00. After Rocky made his entrance, curiosity built as to who his tag partner would be. Homicide came out to a HUGE pop. QT Marshall went to ringside to grab a mic to grab heat due to the “187” and “Homicide” chants. QT tried to avoid shaking Homicide’s hand during the Code of Honor and was greeted with a finger. Throughout the match QT had heat.

6. “Vanilla Baby” Blake Christian defeated AR Fox in 9:00. Blake Christian won after giving a low blow to AR Fox when referee Rick Knox was tossing out a chair that had been brought inside the ring. After the match, Christian went to the ringside to taunt the crowd.

7. “Shane Taylor Promotions” Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean (w/Trish Adora) beat Iron Savages, Evil Uno, and Alex Reynolds (w/Jacked Jameson) in an eight-man tag. Moriarty had a bruised left eye.

8. Red Velvet beat Hanako to retain the ROH Women’s TV Championship in 8:00. It was around this match the crowd was tired.

9. Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) defeated Johnny TV (w/Mansoor, Mason Madden) in 10:00 to retain the ROH Men’s TV Championship. As soon as Johnny TV came out, the crowd came alive. MxM Collection went to the Balcony with a sign and led a “Johnny TV” chant to start the match. They stayed in the balcony throughout the match, and even had a crowd sign. They later started a “New Champ” chant. They also later taunted Komander with a “sucks” chant. Seven minutes into the match they left the balcony to sneak towards ringside. They tried to distract Komander when he went on top the of ropes. Komander ended up taking out MxM.

After the match a member of MxM tried to sneak up on Komander. The Outrunners came out to assist Komander and were accompanied by Orange Cassidy. The Outrunners, Cassidy, and Komander sent the crowd home. The tapings ended around 11:30 p.m.