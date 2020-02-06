02/06 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett on potential major WWE Network changes, Vince McMahon and the WWE financial conference call, XFL relaunch, NJPW New Beginning Osaka, ROH Free Enterprise, NXT and AEW, and more

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly and discuss potential major WWE Network changes, Vince McMahon and the WWE financial conference call, XFL relaunch, NJPW New Beginning Osaka, ROH Free Enterprise, NXT and AEW, and more (68:50)…

Click here for the February 6 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features MLW founder and COO Court Bauer on signing with ICM Partners, the television and streaming landscape for pro wrestling in 2020, the MLW women's division, working with Edge in WWE, not running a show during WrestleMania weekend, partnering with AAA, and much more

