Wrestling Revolver “Cage of Horrors” results (6/14): Vetter’s review of Matthew Palmer vs. Rich Swann in a Cage of Horrors match, Zachary Wentz vs. Priscilla Kelly (f/k/a Gigi Dolin)

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Revolver “Cage of Horrors”

Streamed on Triller+

June 14, 2025, in Clive, Iowa at Horizon Events Center

This is a fieldhouse in suburban Des Moines, and they always draw 600 to 700 here. (I really do think by running here every other month, it convinces local fans not to skip a show.) Lighting is so-so. Veda Scott and Bork Torkleson provided commentary.

* I always point out that this is Sami Callihan’s promotion, and he uses a lot of current and former TNA wrestlers.

1. Jake Crist vs. AJ Francis for the Revolver Remix Title. Crist has been on a roll in the past couple of years. AJ attacked before the bell. Crist hit a second-rope corner moonsault to the floor in the first minute. Francis hit a Gorilla Press onto the thin mat at ringside, with Jake crashing hard at 1:00. In the ring, Crist tried to lift AJ but couldn’t budge him, and AJ dropped him with a shoulder tackle, then he choked Jake in the ropes. Jake again tried to lift AJ, but his legs buckled, and AJ collapsed on top for a nearfall at 3:30.

Crist fired up and hit a series of jab punches, and he finally hit the bodyslam for a nearfall. Francis hit a spear for a nearfall. Francis hit a Styles Clash for a nearfall at 5:30!! That earned a “holy shit!” chant from the crowd. AJ went for a chokeslam, but Crist hit two stunners and a corner fadeaway stunner for a believable nearfall. Jake hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread. He went for a springboard move, but Francis shoved him hard to the mat. Francis nailed a Down Payment (chokeslam), then a second one for the clean pin! New champion!

AJ Francis defeated Jake Crist to win the Revolver Remix Title at 7:29.

2. Zachary Wentz vs. Priscilla Kelly (Gigi Dolan) in an intergender match. This is a first-time matchup for this real-life couple. Veda said it’s a match that both competitors have wanted for a long time. She immediately tied up his left arm, but he easily escaped. She hit a huracanrana at 2:00 that sent Wentz to the floor to regroup. In the ring, he hit a basement dropkick and a Bronco Buster. She grabbed him in the groin and she did her own Bronco Buster! However, Wentz encouraged her to keep going! Funny.

She hit a top-rope crossbody block and some dropkicks for a nearfall at 4:00. Zack hit a twisting crossbody block but she kicked out at one. He hit a series of right and left kicks to her front and back, but she collapsed to the mat and apparently suffered a legit knee injury. There was every reason to believe this was a ruse, but she legit collapsed and hurt her knee, and the match was over. I rewatched it, and it appears she got injured when he kicked her in the back of the knee. A really unfortunate finish (more on this later).

Zachary Wentz defeated Priscilla Kelly via ref stoppage at 5:20.

* At the last show, it was announced that we will be having the “Jerry Lynn Invitational.” The next match is a qualifier to that tournament on Aug. 9 in Dayton, Ohio.

3. Crash Jaxon vs. Damian Chambers (w/Kayla Kassidy) via Ninja Mack in a JLI qualifier. The ring announcer noted that Mack was making his return from NJPW’s Best of Super Juniors tournament. Mack tried a shoulder tackle, but the massive Jaxon didn’t budge. Crash hit a German Suplex at 2:00. Mack and Chambers traded rollups. Kayla rolled in the ring, put on a lucha mask, and squared up to fight Mack! The ref, for whatever reason, allowed this. (I guess, as it’s now established that triple threats are no-DQ!) Chambers struck Mack from behind, then Chambers dove to the floor onto Jaxon.

Chambers worked over Mack, as Jaxon was down on the ground. Damian tugged on Mack’s mask at 5:00 and was booed. Mack hit a top-rope flying headbutt for a nearfall. Chambers nailed a Stomp on Jaxon at 7:00. He hit a Styles Clash on Mack for a believable nearfall. Jaxon hit a massive Saito Suplex on Mack. Chambers hit a piledriver on Jaxon. However, Mack kicked Chambers, and Mack hit a corkscrew senton to pin Jaxon! Good action.

Ninja Mack defeated Damian Chambers and Crash Jaxon at 8:31 to qualify for the JLI.

4. “The Frat House” Dick Myers, Brent Oakley, and KC Jacobs vs. “The Macabre” Krule, Alan Angels, and Dreadknot (f/k/a Madman Fulton) for the Revolver Tag Team Titles. Yes, the tag titles are on the line in a six-man tag. Don’t blame me, I didn’t book it. The Frat House are a rare team that somehow is getting worse the more they wrestle, but I admire their commitment to not hitting the gym to improve their physiques. Oakley got on the mic and said this match has “frat house rules.” If you go for a pinfall but you are unsuccessful in getting a pin, you must take a shot of alcohol. They had a bucket full of single-shot drinks. They handed some tall 40 oz cans to the big guys Krule and Dreadknot, and a tiny bottle to Angels. They all consumed their beers and had to spin on rods. (Are they actually going to wrestle?) Of course, they were all dizzy and we had a bell!

Dreadknot only got a nearfall, so he had to take a shot. Same with Alan Angels. Bork said this was a brilliant strategy by the Frat House. Angels and Dreadknot again got nearfalls on rollups and had to take more shots. Mildly amusing. Krule got a nearfall on Myers at 2:00, so Krule took a shot. Myers blow-up doll got popped and he was livid and he attacked Krule. Yes, this is all silliness. Angels slammed Oakley through a door on the floor, and Oakley was down and out. In the ring, the big guys slammed Angels onto KC, so Alan had to take a shot. Angels and Oakley traded a whole series of rollups; they jumped to their feet at 6:30, and the ref handed them multiple shots to consume.

Angels and Oakley went to fight, but they both collapsed and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Yes, this crowd is thoroughly “sports entertained.” We suddenly had a beer pong table set up in the ring for Krule, Dreadknot, Myers and Jacobs to play. They played for a few minutes and it got dull, so Krule and Dreadknot attacked, but Jacobs dropkicked the heels onto the table at 10:30. Oakley consumed alcohol, um, through his rear (don’t ask!) and it fired him up and he hit a double chokeslam on the big guys. Oakley hit a Wassup flying headbutt to Krule’s groin, then they dropped Angels’ head on Krule’s groin for a nearfall. The heels slammed Oakley through a board covered in red solo cups and pinned him. New champions. Not for me, but the crowd enjoyed the silliness and raunchiness.

Alan Angels, Krule, and Dreadknot defeated KC Jacobs, Brent Oakley, and Dick Myers to win the Revolver Tag Team Titles at 14:03.

* Intermission. They showed BDE vs. Damian Chambers.

* They aired a sit-down interview with Matthew Palmer, who talked about how he fell in love with pro wrestling as a kid. We then heard from his “doctor”, who talked about Palmer’s behavioral health and mood disorder. Palmer talked about his wife, AEW’s Athena, and she was also in the video package. She talked about her concerns as Palmer has ramped up violence in his match, from using cooking skewers to cinder blocks. I am loving this. Between Athena and the doctor, they are weaving a story of him becoming increasingly unstable.

5. Dante Leon vs. JJ Garrett in a hardcore match. Again, Garrett intentionally looks like 1992-era Scott Steiner, from his big flowing dark hair to his singlet. They immediately began brawling. Garrett hit some running shoulder blocks to the gut in the corner. There were ladders in the ring; Bork made it clear that there is nothing hanging from the ceiling for them to grab; the ladders are just there to be used as weapons. Garrett got a large flat-screen monitor and jabbed it onto Leon’s throat. JJ dropped him on a horizontal ladder at 5:00.

Leon threw a chair at Garrett’s head. Leon hit a Spanish Fly out of the corner. Leon hit a stunner off a ladder to the mat, and they were both down at 8:30. Garrett hit a running, twisting suplex onto a ladder in the corner, then he hit a moonsault off the ladder for a believable nearfall at 11:00. Garrett nailed a Coast-to-Coast flipping dropkick, pushing Leon through a door and he got a nearfall. These guys are pulling out some fun, big spots. They fought on top of a ladder, and Leon flipped Garrett off the ladder and through a board bridge for the pin. A decent hardcore match that didn’t turn gross (no one bled, no disgusting weapons, etc.)

Dante Leon defeated JJ Garrett at 17:02.

6. Jeffrey John vs. Ryan Matthias vs. KJ Reynolds vs. Juni Underwood vs. Bigg Pound vs. BDE vs. Joe Alonzo in a Golden Ticket scramble. The winner gets a future title shot of their choosing. Matthias and Reynolds are regular teammates; Veda and Bork agreed that should give them an advantage. Again, Pound makes me think of a young John Tenta. Alonzo got on the mic and berated the crowd. Everyone immediately attacked Alonzo. Juni tied Reynolds in the Tree of Woe and kicked him. Matthias hit a running Shooting Star Press. Alonzo hit a clothesline, popped up, and celebrated. Pound removed his shirt, giggled his belly, and hit a Black Hole Slam at 2:00.

John hit a flying back elbow that dropped Pound. BDE hit a springboard crossbody block. Matthias and Reynolds worked together to take down Pound. John hit a double faceplant on Matthias and Reynolds. Pound hit a Bubba Bomb for a nearfall at 5:30 on BDE. Juni hit a plancha on Pound. Matthias dove through the ropes. John hit a plancha to the floor. Reynolds hit a flip dive to the floor, and suddenly, only the ref was in the ring. The ref chugged a shot and set up for a dive, and the crowd popped! However, Alonzo tripped him.

The ref yelled at Joe, then the ref dove onto everyone on the floor, earning a “holy shit!” chant.. Funny segment. Pound went to the top rope and did a rolling somersault onto everyone, earning a big pop. Back in the ring, Alonzo hit a low blow on Pound. Joe leapt off the ropes, but BDE caught him with a stunner at 8:30. BDE hit a Canadian Destroyer on Juni. BDE then hit a frogsplash to pin Juni! A crowd-pleasing win and a match that topped my expectations.

BDE defeated Jeffrey John, Ryan Matthias, KJ Reynolds, Juni Underwood, Bigg Pound, and Joe Alonzo in a scramble to earn a Golden Ticket at 9:11.

* Someone interviewed BDE and asked which belt he would pursue. He said he’s coming after AJ Francis.

* Myron Reed and Killer Kelly came to the ring. Reed took a dangerous spill two weeks ago, so I’m glad he’s already cleared to wrestle; obviously, his Revolver title isn’t on the line in a tag match. Kelly got on the mic and told the crowd that their opponents, Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin, couldn’t make it tonight. (I find this particularly annoying about Revolver. Most promotions tell fans early in the day if someone isn’t going to make it. The same thing happened when Mike Bailey missed a show last year. It’s troubling not to share this bad news immediately with fans who paid to see them.)

7. Myron Reed and Killer Kelly vs. Crash Jaxon and Jake Crist. Jaxon and Crist came out to take the open spots, and Bork noted both men lost earlier in the show. Crist hit a tornado DDT on Reed onto the thin mat at ringside. He hit a guillotine leg drop on Myron and made the ‘Sabu pose.’ Myron dropped Kelly onto Jake, and she got a nearfall at 2:00. Crist hit a stunner on Kelly. Crash and Reed tagged back in at 5:00, and Crash hit a clothesline and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Kelly jumped on Jaxon’s back and applied a sleeper. He backed her into the corner to knock her off. Crist hit a double OsCutter. Crist hit a Doomsday Stunner on Reed at 7:00. Myron leapt off the ropes and struck Jaxon in the head with the title belt to score the cheap pin. A deeply underwhelming match and not what fans paid to see.

Myron Reed and Killer Kelly defeated Crash Jaxon and Jake Crist at 7:42.

* Another video package aired, showing the feud between Matthew Palmer and Rich Swann, and we learned more about Palmer’s “condition.” These videos are awesome. We heard more from his psychiatrist, who cautioned that Palmer shouldn’t wrestle anymore. We heard from his good friend, who is also a ref, and we heard from his mom. Palmer said that between COVID and concussions, he became the “monster hunter” character, but he now doesn’t remember any of it because of “dissociative identity disorder.” This feels like a ‘Dark Side of the Ring” episode as they explain how mentally unbalanced he’s become.

* We then saw a video of Palmer, who had kidnapped Swann and had him tied down. (These segments are long, but they are setting up the cage, so it’s as good of a way as any to pass the time.)

8. Matthew Palmer vs. Rich Swann in a Cage of Horrors match. Again, this wasn’t a full cage that goes all the way around the ring. There were just two cage walls on opposite sides of the ring, but there was also a scaffold. Swann pushed Palmer head-first into the cage walls, and he threw Palmer against one cage panel, and it broke away, with Palmer crashing to the floor. They fought on the floor. Swann got a chain and he choked Palmer with it at 3:30. (Swann has shaved his head bald again; his hair was longer when I saw him a couple of weeks ago.)

They fought back into the ring, and Palmer shoved him through a board in the corner. Moments later, Swann hit a Death Valley Driver through a board in another corner. Palmer slammed Swann through a board bridge at 10:00. Swann hit a stunner off the apron and through a door bridge on the floor. Palmer bodyslammed Swann onto a barbed wire board at 13:30. They fought on the scaffolding and crashed back to the mat. Swann hit a doublestomp to the chest and got a nearfall at 19:00.

Palmer climbed the scaffolding, grabbed a cameraman who was up there, and shoved him to the mat below. Palmer and Swann fought on the scaffolding. Palmer pushed Swann off the scaffolding and through a board bridge on the floor! “That man’s a human being!” Bork shouted. (An insanely dangerous bump for Swann to take. Luckily, he hit that board flush and it broke cleanly for him.) Palmer dragged Swann’s prone body into the ring but only got a nearfall at 22:30. “Rich Swann should be on his way to the hospital!” Veda said. Palmer grabbed the female ref and snapped her neck. He attacked cameramen and security, too! They fought back up onto the scaffolding, and Swann hit a stunner off the scaffolding, with them both crashing through multiple tables below. Several insane bumps in this one.

Rich Swann defeated Matthew Palmer in Cage of Horrors at 26:38.

Final Thoughts: The Matthew Palmer videos were just fun and unique, and they clearly put a lot of thought and time into them. Between Athena and the others, they wove together a fun story of Palmer being mentally unwell. The match itself… was dangerous. They took some big bumps, but they landed them perfectly — as safely as possible anyway. That’s not my kind of match — I don’t do deathmatches or CZW shows on a regular basis, but this was a fun bumpfest.

Travel issues suck. Cancellations happen. I get it. But I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen a promotion announce immediately on their Twitter feed when someone isn’t going to make it to the show later that evening. For whatever reason, Revolver chooses not to do that. I don’t want to say it’s dishonest, but I certainly believe telling your fans the truth upfront, rather than concealing it until the last minute, is the right decision. Again, in the case of Mike Bailey last year, Veda Scott was on commentary, and she never once said one word about Bailey’s absence until he didn’t come out for his title match.

