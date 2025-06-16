WWE Raw preview: King and Queen of the Ring four-ways set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther appears

-Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a four-way Queen of the Ring match

-Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso in a four-way King of the Ring match

-Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane

-Nikki Bella appears

-Bayley has a message for Becky Lynch

-Liv Morgan addresses her attack on Nikki Bella

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Green Bay, Wisconsin at Resch Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).