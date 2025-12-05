WWE Smackdown results (12/5): Barnett’s live review of Gunther vs. LA Knight in The Last Time Is Now tournament final

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,372)

December 5, 2025, in Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

Simulcast live on USA Network (Netflix internationally)

A video recap of Survivor Series was shown at the top of the show. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair were shown walking into the building, along with the Kabuki Warriors. LA Knight and Gunther were then shown. Drew McIntyre got out of a pickup truck, and then got confronted immediately by Nick Aldis. McIntyre thought his win at WarGames ended his suspension, but Aldis told him to get out of the building. He got back into his truck, but was immediately assaulted by Cody Rhodes.

Security separated the men, and Drew eventually peeled out and left the building. Cody then made his way back into the building and walked out into the arena. He took off his jacket and grabbed a microphone. He told Nick Aldis to reinstate Drew McIntyre. Cody accused Drew of breaking an unwritten rule by entering his bus where his wife sleeps and children play. He called Drew WWE’s resident cockroach and demanded another fight with McIntyre in a WWE ring so he can do what everyone does with cockroaches and stomp him out.

Backstage, DIY talked amongst themselves. Ciampa said he wanted his US Title shot, and Gargano said once he’s through with Dragunov they could take back their tag team titles. Ciampa didn’t seem excited about that idea. Camelo Hayes walked up and told Ciampa to cool his jets because he has next. Dragunov made his entrance in the arena and will face Carmelo Hayes next…[c]

My Take: A busy opening segment. I guess we’re getting another Drew and Cody match. Perhaps at Saturday Night’s Main Event, or maybe as a Smackdown match.