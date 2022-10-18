What's happening...

10/18 Moore’s NXT audio review: The KO Show with Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh, Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley in Pick Your Poison matches, Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre, Cameron Grimes, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. The Schism

October 18, 2022

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: The KO Show with Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh, Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley in Pick Your Poison matches, Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre, Cameron Grimes, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. The Schism, and more (38:36)…

