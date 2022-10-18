AEW provides a “Hangman” Adam Page medical update

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued a statement regarding “Hangman” Adam Page, who was injured during the main event of Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Powell’s POV: For those who missed the match, the spot saw Jon Moxley turn Page inside out with a clothesline. Page stayed down and was checked on by the referee and eventually the company trainer. The match was called off and Moxley was declared the winner via medical stoppage. Although it was not shown on television, the lower rope was removed and Page was stretched to the back. Here’s wishing Page the very best in his recovery.