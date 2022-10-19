What's happening...

No pro wrestling television tonight, AEW Rampage poll results, Saraya Knight, Toni Storm, Road Warrior Hawk, Mike Graham

October 19, 2022

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-A night off! There are no pro wrestling shows taking place tonight due to AEW Dynamite airing Tuesday due to TBS’s coverage of the MLB Playoffs. Nevertheless, it will be a busy day on the site with AEW Dynamite and NXT Hit Lists, as well as the television ratings for both shows.

-Dot Net voters gave the AEW Rampage a majority F grade in our post show poll with 33 percent of the vote. C finished second with 24 percent. I gave the show a C grade for another “fine if you see it, fine if you don’t” type of episode.

Birthdays and Notables

-Saraya Knight (Julia Hamer-Bevis) is 51. Knight is the mother of AEW performer Saraya (f/k/a Paige).

-Interim AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm (Toni Rossall) is 27.

-Road Warrior Hawk (Mike Hegstrand) died of a heart attack on October 19, 2003 at age 46.

-Mike Graham took his own life at age 61 on October 19, 2012. Mike’s father Eddie and Mike’s son also took their own lives.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.