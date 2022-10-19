No pro wrestling television tonight, AEW Rampage poll results, Saraya Knight, Toni Storm, Road Warrior Hawk, Mike Graham

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-A night off! There are no pro wrestling shows taking place tonight due to AEW Dynamite airing Tuesday due to TBS’s coverage of the MLB Playoffs. Nevertheless, it will be a busy day on the site with AEW Dynamite and NXT Hit Lists, as well as the television ratings for both shows.

-Dot Net voters gave the AEW Rampage a majority F grade in our post show poll with 33 percent of the vote. C finished second with 24 percent. I gave the show a C grade for another “fine if you see it, fine if you don’t” type of episode.

Birthdays and Notables

-Saraya Knight (Julia Hamer-Bevis) is 51. Knight is the mother of AEW performer Saraya (f/k/a Paige).

-Interim AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm (Toni Rossall) is 27.

-Road Warrior Hawk (Mike Hegstrand) died of a heart attack on October 19, 2003 at age 46.

-Mike Graham took his own life at age 61 on October 19, 2012. Mike’s father Eddie and Mike’s son also took their own lives.