CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view event will be held on Saturday, December 10 in Arlington, Texas at the DFW Metroplex. The afternoon show will start at 3CT/4ET. Tickets for the event will go on sale on November 4.

Powell’s POV: The early start time is an interesting call, presumable to avoid the UFC pay-per-view and perhaps the Heisman Trophy award ceremony that evening.