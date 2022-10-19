AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s live TNT show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. “Varsity Athletes” Josh Woods and Tony Nese for the AEW Tag Titles and the scissoring trademark

-Hook vs. Ari Daivari for the FTW Title

-Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale

-Rush vs. Preston “10” Vance

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT beginning at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).