NXT Takeover WarGames: The lineup for Sunday’s show featuring a pair of WarGames matches

December 3, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover: WarGames event that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida the Capital Wrestling Center (a/k/a WWE Performance Center).

-Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong vs. Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch in a WarGames match.

-Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez in a WarGames match.

-Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship.

-Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis in a Strap Match.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher.

Powell’s POV: Join us for live coverage of NXT Takeover: WarGames on Sunday with the main card starting at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review afterward. Check back later today for audio of the Paul “Triple H” Levesque media call regarding this event.

