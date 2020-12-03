NXT Takeover WarGames: The lineup for Sunday’s show featuring a pair of WarGames matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover: WarGames event that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida the Capital Wrestling Center (a/k/a WWE Performance Center).
-Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong vs. Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch in a WarGames match.
-Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez in a WarGames match.
-Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship.
-Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis in a Strap Match.
-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher.
