NXT TV preview: NXT Women’s Championship match, NXT North American Title match, NXT Champion returns

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship

-NXT Champion Finn Balor returns

Powell's POV: Join John Moore for his live review of NXT tonight at 7CT/8ET.



