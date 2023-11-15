AEW Full Gear lineup: The card for Saturday’s pay-per-view event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum.

-MJF vs. Jay White for the AEW World Championship

-Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship

-Ricky Starks and Big Bill vs. Rush and Dralistico vs. Malakai Black and Brody King vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a four-way for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart vs. TBD for the TBS Championship

-Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland in a Texas Death Match

-Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson

-Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne

-(Pre-Show) MJF vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn for the ROH Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: The final spot in the TBS Title match will go to the winner of the Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue match on tonight’s Dynamite. Meanwhile, if Omega and Jericho win, they will take the AEW Tag Team Title shot that the Bucks previously earned. If the Bucks win, then Omega and Jericho will no longer be able to team up together.

Full Gear will be available via pay-per-view television, BR/Live pay-per-view in the United States, and via FITE.TV for international viewers. Join me for my live review starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up afterward for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).