Powell’s NXT Hit List: Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Tony D’Angelo Stacks for the NXT Tag Titles, Ridge Holland and Butch vs. OTM, Wes Lee vs. Baron Corbin

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

Baron Corbin vs. Wes Lee: The interference by Dominik Mysterio was disappointing and yet logical. It heats up the Dom vs. Lee feud, while also giving Lee an out for losing. Meanwhile, Corbin went over and then took out Ilja Dragunov with his End of Days finisher to set up the NXT Championship match for Deadline.

Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Tony D’Angelo Stacks for the NXT Tag Team Titles: Although the Chase U scandal story isn’t doing anything for me, the actual match was enjoyable and was capped off with a title change.

Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier: Another momentum building victory for Williams. But I have to say that Booker T’s lines in between the “Whoop That Trick” chants have quickly gone from being cute to annoying and self indulgent.

Ridge Holland and Butch vs. “OTM” Lucien Price and Bronco Nima: A solid spotlight match for Holland and Butch. I’m not crazy about Price and Nima taking so many early losses when it feels like they should be plowing through inferior teams while establishing themselves, but it was no surprise to see the main roster duo go over.

Gigi Dolin vs. Ariana Grace: The crowd faded a bit during the match, but they got most of the fans back for the finish. Grace’s character feels straight out of WOW. Even so, she plays the part well and is coming along nicely in the ring.

Bron Breakker and Von Wagner video package: Putting aside the over the top nature of this feud, the Hit is for the common sense approach of realizing that not every viewer watches every show. Video packages are a great way to help bring those viewers up to speed while also giving the weekly viewers a brief refresher course. Here’s hoping that AEW officials are paying attention. Yes, I’m well aware that this suggestion of an easy way to improve the product will trigger the “Google It” crowd that feels their favorite promotion is beyond reproach.

NXT Misses

Super Nova Sessions with Alpha Academy and Meta-Four: Noam Dar is a funny guy. The problem is that he leans so heavy into the comedy that the Heritage Cup he holds also feels like a joke.

Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier: I guess the NXT creative team was inspired by the ridiculous finish of the Ludwig Kaiser vs. Tommaso Ciampa match on Raw. They doubled down on the stupidity of having a wrestler ejected from ringside return right in front of the referee.

Xia Li and Lyra Valkyria tea ceremony: This is one of those campy sports entertainment segments that left me wondering if the NXT creative team missed the memo about no longer needing to cater to Vince McMahon.

Joe Gacy on the Performance Center roof: I’ve been watching long enough to remember The Giant falling off the roof of Cobo Hall and then returning to wrestle a main event later that night. So forgive me if I’m not the least bit concerned over Gacy teasing that he might jump off the roof of the Performance Center. Rub some dirt on it, Joe.