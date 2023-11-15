Melissa Santos and AEW’s Brian Cage announce the birth of their child

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brian Cage announced the arrival of his son on Tuesday.

Pumping out babies like a “f’n machine” & glad to be back into “newborn” fatherhood.

Actually, @ThisIsMelSantos was the real machine this time.

Now it’s time to go streets of cage/rage tomorrow in my old stomping grounds of Ontario, CA. @aew Like a Dragon streetfight! pic.twitter.com/GHeGKcx07z

— Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) November 15, 2023