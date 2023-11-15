Melissa Santos and AEW’s Brian Cage announce the birth of their child

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Brian Cage announced the arrival of his son on Tuesday.
Pumping out babies like a “f’n machine” & glad to be back into “newborn” fatherhood.
Actually, @ThisIsMelSantos was the real machine this time.
Now it’s time to go streets of cage/rage tomorrow in my old stomping grounds of Ontario, CA. @aew Like a Dragon streetfight! pic.twitter.com/GHeGKcx07z
— Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) November 15, 2023
Powell’s POV: Congratulations to Cage and his wife Melissa Santos on the new arrival. Santos previously worked for Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling. This is the second child for the couple, and Cage has another child from a previous relationship.
