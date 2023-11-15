What's happening...

Melissa Santos and AEW’s Brian Cage announce the birth of their child

November 15, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brian Cage announced the arrival of his son on Tuesday.

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to Cage and his wife Melissa Santos on the new arrival. Santos previously worked for Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling. This is the second child for the couple, and Cage has another child from a previous relationship.

