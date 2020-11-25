AEW Dynamite preview: AEW Women’s Championship match, big tag match, and more

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian

-Pac and Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher and The Blade

-Hangman Page vs. John Silver

-Will Hobbs in action

Powell's POV: Tonight's show was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place. Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW Championship will headline next week's live edition of Dynamite.