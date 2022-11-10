AEW Dynamite rating for the show headlined by Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a best of three falls match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 930,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 911,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished sixth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.32 rating, up from last week’s 0.29 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.45 rating on USA Network. The November 10, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 913,000 viewers and a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic.