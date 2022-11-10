Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich on The Iron Claw movie, Zac Efron playing their father Kevin Von Erich, their NXT tryout offer, the story behind their rough experience traveling to the Ric Flair’s Last Match event, working with The Briscoes

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich

On any involvement in The Iron Claw film about the Von Erich family:

Marshall: No [the Von Erich family is not part of The Iron Claw film]. They’re making the movie. My dad is a public figure so they’re making the movie but, the director, I believe, he’s been contacting my dad and they’ve been talking and stuff and apparently, he’s a lifelong fan and he loves my dad. He wants to tell the story right and so we’re just hoping for the best. They seem like really good people and stuff and so, we’ll see. You never know with movies… Just like my brother was saying, he’s so different. People that know him, that really know him, you’ll probably never meet anybody like him. Some people that don’t know him would assume that he’s this good-looking pretty boy, Hollywood guy but, he wasn’t at all… I think if it’s told right, it’s gonna be a really, really great movie and I mean, it could be so many things. Of course, a love story, of course it can be sad, you know? With the deaths and the brothers but if you look at my dad, it’s not a sad story after… He told us death can do two things to a man. It can harden you towards the world and make you hate everything or it can break you down and make you compassionate towards those who suffer, and my dad is one of the most compassionate men that I’ve ever met, with my children, with all the nieces and nephews, with us.

On the photo of Zac Efron that’s been circulating:

Marshall: Dude, huge, I know [he said about the photo of Zac Efron on set of The Iron Claw]. My dad said, ‘All right man, relax. You’re looking too good’ [he laughed].

Ross: Yeah, he’s out there.

Marshall: Might have to switch roles to uncle Kerry.

On their NXT tryout opportunity:

Marshall: So Jim Ross reached out to us and got us a tryout. It wasn’t an offer. It was a tryout for NXT and so they were gonna fly us out to go do the tryout and we immediately accepted, but then… and I feel like too, my dad, when he found out we wanted to be wrestlers, he wanted us to go to the highest thing we could and go to WWE to learn the best way and my dad was like, ‘I can make some phone calls for you guys. If it’s anything y’all need to do’ and we’re like, ‘No dad. We really want to see if we can make it. The name has done enough for us. We just wanna see how far we can make it with just our skill and ability’ and you know, and so Jim Ross gave us a call and got us a tryout and I think it was like a few weeks before the tryout, we’re at the gym and I had this weird anxiety.

Ross: It was like unsettling feeling.

Marshall: Unsettling feeling like, it’s not the time, it’s not the time, it’s not the time and then I really didn’t say anything to him and he was working out and he mentioned something like, ‘I hope we’re not forcing anything to happen by doing this and not putting our best foot forward’ and when he said that, I was having dreams about it and stuff and I was like, ‘Hey man, what if when we go, we want to give the best product that we have and what if we give it another couple years or whatever before we go or something else comes up?’ Because what we were doing too, we both enjoyed. Wrestling in Texas, we’re getting better and better. We’re wrestling every weekend. We were working all around Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and we were getting a lot better and a lot more comfortable.

On Ric Flair’s last match:

Marshall: Dude, that was so awesome [competing at Ric Flair’s Last Match versus The Briscoes]. Everything that could go wrong, went wrong. We got into Arizona and our flight was delayed six times and so we were just sitting in Arizona. We missed the meet-and-greet which we were upset about. We wanted to go meet the people and see ‘em. We literally flew in maybe 20 minutes before our match.

Ross: We got there after the show had already started.

Marshall: We had to get dressed in the van and had to wrestle in our jeans because you know, bags weren’t ready or anything so we just got there and went straight into the ring. I wish I would have been able to talk to more people but, it was almost better in a way because I never got to see the crowd until I walked out-out of the locker room and it’s a big crowd man. Everyone got to see our natural reaction but that was our first time absorbing what was going on.

Ross: That was us seeing the crowd for the very first time, not knowing what to expect. The whole thing was just off the cuff, work indie dates and give back to the indie scene.

Marshall: The Briscoes are fun. We definitely wanna work with them again. That was fun. There was definitely some brotherly rivalry in there and yeah, I want to do it again. I really want to do it again. At least redeem ourselves man. I’m not making excuses, but I was puking the whole trip. I got food poisoning and man, it was nuts. I said I was doing better right when the match was over. I think wrestling and sweating it out, started feeling better.

Ross: There was so much leading up to that. It was unreal. We’re like, just got there, boom. It was crazy.

Marshall: It was so much to worry about that at one point, you’re just like, worrying is obviously not making the plane go faster, not making cars go faster. Let’s just be as light-hearted as we can, let’s enjoy what we can and smile and laugh.

Ross: We make it, we make it. If we don’t, we don’t.

Marshall: We had a great time in Arizona and we ended up making it. We had the match and it ended up working out.

Other topics include their dad Kevin Von Erich, breaking into the business, MLW, Court Bauer, NOAH, Japan, Harley Race, Israel, WCCW, Ric Flair’s Last Match, JCP, The Briscoes, WWE, AEW, what is next for them, and more (H/T Post Wrestling, Andrew Thompson for the transcription).