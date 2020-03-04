3/4 AEW Dynamite TV results: Powell’s live review of Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, Pac vs. Chuck Taylor, Colt Cabana and SCU vs. The Dark Order, Jake Hager vs. QT Marshall, Big Swole vs. Leva Bates

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite on TNT (Episode 22)

Aired live on March 3, 2020 from Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

[Hour One] Dynamite opened with a recap of the Revolution pay-per-view… Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary…

Ring announcer Justin Roberts introduced new AEW Champion Jon Moxley, who entered through the main level concourse area. The broadcast team hyped the AEW Revolution replay. Ross noted that the Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Young Bucks match may have been the greatest tag team match that he’s ever called.

Moxley had a nasty cut on his forehead from the pay-per-view. The live crowd chanted “Moxley” once his music stopped and he held up the mic. A “you deserve it” chant broke out. Moxley said the AEW Championship belt is a beautiful thing because of what it represents.

Moxley looked into the camera and said AEW represents professional wrestling. Moxley said it’s the sport that he loves and that he has dedicated his life to. Moxley said the belt never belonged to Chris Jericho, nor does it belong to him. Moxley said the belt belongs to the fans who helped will the company into existence.

“We brought pro wrestling back,” Moxley said intensely. A loud AEW chant broke out. Moxley said he will defend the belt with his life. He said he will crawl through hell and climb every mountain to defend the belt. He said no one in the entire industry has what it takes to pry the belt from his cold dead heads. Moxley said he knows things aren’t over between him and the Inner Circle and that they would be coming after him. He said he had a message for all of them. “I dare you,” Moxley said.

Chris Jericho’s entrance theme “Judas” played and he walked onto the stage with Inner Circle members Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager. Jericho said he doesn’t need a belt to be Le Champion. Jericho mocked the crowd for not being able to chant in unison. “So why don’t you shut your ass and let me say what I have to say,” Jericho taunted.

Jericho said Moxley’s reckless abandon has paid off because the Moxley era is underway. Jericho asked the fans if they like the Moxley era. “I don’t, I think it sucks ass,” said Jericho. The fans responded by chanting “you suck ass.”

Jericho said Moxley’s reign is based on a lie because he’s a cheater and a liar. He explained that he spent the better part of three months training to face a man with one eye. Jericho said Moxley and the fans are all liars. Jericho said Moxley turned the Inner Circle into a hit squad.

Jericho said they were putting the entire AEW roster on notice. He said it didn’t matter you’re the Librarians, Michael Nakazawa, or Moxley. He said they were going to hurt people and they would start with Moxley. Jericho guaranteed that Moxley would not walk out of the building on his own two feet.

Jericho said that if Moxley does walk out on his own, then he will take a 30-day leave of absence from AEW. Jericho upped it to 60 days. Jericho told Moxley that he always has a plan and Moxley isn’t as smart as he thinks he is.

Moxley said no one ever said he was a genius and he didn’t even graduate high school. He said he’s so sick of listening to Jericho talk. Moxley said he’d do exactly what he did at the pay-per-view and send Jericho packing for 60 days and make him look like a stupid son of a bitch…

Powell’s POV: Moxley’s first promo as champion was strong and well received by the live crowd. Jericho’s rebuttal was a nice hook in terms of keeping viewers watching to see if the Inner Circle strike as suggested and, obviously, the big hook for Moxley being laid out of Jericho disappearing for 60 days. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett tonight. He had some car related issues, but he will be joining me for the Dot Net Weekly audio on Thursday.

The broadcast team checked in while standing behind their desk and hyped the previously advertised matches… SCU and then Colt Cabana made their entrances for the eight-man tag match. They cut to a picture in picture break. [C] The Dark Order made their entrance while Ross wondered aloud about the Exalted One…

1. Colt Cabana, Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, and Frankie Kazarian vs. “The Dark Order” Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver in an eight-man tag match. There was a loud chant for Cabana when he started the match against Grayson. Reynolds and Silver wrestled in their Creeper masks. The Dark Order isolated Daniels heading into a PIP commercial at 4:00. [C]

Kazarian eventually took a hot tag and worked over Reynolds and Silver until Uno hit him with a cheap shot. Everyone ended up in the ring. SCU cleared three members of the Dark Order while Uno cleared Cabana, which led to SCU roughing up Uno briefly.

Later, Sky took out three members of the Dark Order while Cabana performed the Chicago Skyline and followed up with a Superman pin on Reynolds for the win.

Colt Cabana, Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, and Frankie Kazarian defeated Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver in 10:25.

After the match, Uno took the mic and said it wasn’t supposed to go that way. He said the Exalted One would be furious…

Footage aired of Hangman Page and Kenny Omega beating The Young Bucks to retain the AEW Tag Titles at AEW Revolution…

Britt Baker joined the broadcast team and gave Schiavone a Starbucks coffee cup…

2. Big Swole vs. Leva Bates (w/Peter Avalon). Baker sat in on commentary for the match. The Librarians’ entrance was not televised. Swole put Bates down with a cutter, then followed up with a discus forearm strike and scored the pin…

Big Swole beat Leva Bates in 1:20.

A video package recapped MJF defeated Cody at AEW Revolution…

Cody’s neck tattoo made its entrance heading into a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: The Swole match was a simple and effective squash. It was much better than the usual approach of booking two women against one another in a ten minute match before their personas have been established. Meanwhile, I like all the pay-per-view highlights. They are doing a good job of making the pay-per-view feel like a big deal rather than simply moving on to the next thing, which will help make their future pay-per-view events feel important.

Cody spoke about his loss to MJF. He said wrestlers work hard to get on pay-per-view events and once you do, you get guaranteed money and the winner gets the winner’s purse. Cody said the only way he will be comfortable with losing is if MJF comes to the ring, looks him in the eye, and tells him that he beat him fair and square.

Jake “The Snake” Roberts made his entrance instead. A graphic listed him as a veteran with 46 years of experience. Cody handed his mic to Roberts, who was well received by the live crowd. Roberts said he hated to spoil the party, but he got tired of listening to Cody crying and bitching. Roberts said said Cody was whipped like a dog by “that punk.”

Roberts said he wasn’t there to praise Cody, he was there to slay him. Roberts said he had a client. “The Dark Side will be coming to AEW,” Roberts said. “And once my roots have taken hold t will be like a phoenix rising from the ashes.” Roberts said it’s been twenty years for him to get right and he’s earned it.

Roberts said he wouldn’t be a nice boy and play nice. Roberts said he would be on the outside the ring for his client. “And you can bring that one trick pony Arn Anderson along with you,” Roberts said. He added that what the snake wants, the snake gets.

Roberts said he wasn’t there to take the whole pie, he’s only there for Cody’s share. Roberts said a wise man once said to never turn your back on somebody your respect or that you’re afraid of.” Roberts tossed Cody the mic and then had his back facing him when he left the ring…

Powell’s POV: A terrific closing line from Roberts. The rest of the promo was solid albeit tough to hear at times due to Jake’s gravelly voice, but that final line got a strong reaction from the crowd.

Highlights aired from the Pac vs. Orange Cassidy match at Revolution with the interference involving the Lucha Brothers and Best Friends…

Chuck Taylor made his entrance along with Orange Cassidy and Trent. They cut to a PIP break… [C] Pac made his entrance coming out of the break. Exclibur said Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega were not cleared to wrestle or even to travel. Ross emphasized that it was mostly precautionary…

3. Pac vs. Chuck Taylor (w/Orange Cassidy, Trent). Pac went on the offensive to start.

[Hour Two] Pac slid out of the ring and got in the face of Cassidy. Trent got between them. Taylor caught Pac with a slide kick while he was distracted.



