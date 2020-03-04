3/4 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong in a cage match, Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai in a cage match, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV on USA Network

Aired live March 4, 2020 from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University

Highlights from last week’s NXT aired with the Slipknot theme playing in the background. Clips also aired hyping up the two cage matches on this week’s NXT…

[Hour One] Mauro Ranallo opened up the show from the commentary crow’s nest. A steel cage was set up in the ring for the opening match, Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox. Once Mauro made it to the commentary table, Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary. Mauro noted that Beth was at home recovering from Randy Orton’s RKO from Monday…

1. Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai (w/Raquel Gonzalez) in a steel cage match. Both women traded blows early on and Mauro noted that you shouldn’t expect any catch wrestling to start off a match in such a bitter feud. Nox missed an early Shiniest Wizard attempt. Nox ended up hitting Kai with a crossbody. Nigel ran through the rules which was to win via pinfall, submission, or escaping the cage. Kai managed to slow things down. Kai choked Nox in the corner using her boot. After slamming Nox on the cage, Kai got a two count on Nox. Mauro noted that even though Nox’s injuries were well noted, Kai has also been out for stretches via injury. Nox got a two count after using her back to slam Kai into the cage.

Nox hit Kai with four shoulder tackles. Nox hit Kai with an imploding cannonball. Kai slammed Nox into the steel cage to turn the tide heading into the picture-in-picture commercial. [c]

Nox womanhandled Kai all around the ring by tossing the lighter Kai into the cage with ease. Nox got a two count after a snapmare. Nox got another two count after a bridged fallaway slam. Kai caught Nox with a Scorpion Kick followed up by a Code Red Backbreaker for her own two count. Nox landed a small package on Kai followed up by a headbutt. Nox climbed up the cage. Kai met her up there. Nox chokeslamed Kai from the top rope as an ode to her hero Kane.

Kai recovered and tripped Nox off the top rope. Kai gave Nox a series of Pump Kicks. Nox escaped the corner. Both women slammed each other into the opposite turnbuckles. Nox hit Kai with a shotgun dropkick for a nearfall. Nox went to the top of the cage, but Gonzalez was waiting outside. Instead, Nox opted to give Kai a top of the cage crossbody. Nox was about to escape the cage, but Gonzalez blocked the cage from opening. Kai tried to Face Wash Nox, but Nox sidestepped Kai and Kai accidentally kicked the cage into Gonzalez.

Nox hit Kai with the Shiniest Wizard. Kai kicked out at two. Gonzalez recovered and prevented Nox from escaping again. Instead, Nox decided to climb the cage. Kai tried to pull Nox down, but Nox kicked Kai off the cage. Nox kicked the cage door to prevent Kai from escaping. Gonzalez adjusted by trapping Nox between the cage door and cage when Nox tried to climb down. This allowed Kai to win by escaping the cage.

Dakota Kai defeated Tegan Nox via escaping the cage in 16:10.

Mauro yelled “Son of a bitch!” at the result of the match. Match highlights aired…

John’s Thoughts: A well wrestled cage match with some creative cage spots in the end (along with some cage spots that were a bit too cute). Kai gets to rack up a win to build up her credibility and of course Nox was protected. I liked the aggression of the match, but there’s a part of me that wouldn’t have minded some blood and intense pain yelling to enhance the brutality of this feud. Maybe we get some sort of No-DQ match later on to escalate this feud because the end of this match didn’t seem to close the door on this program.

They cut to a Finn Balor promo. He talked about chess being about action and reaction. Balor said he always makes the first move up to this point, but he’s thanking Walter now, who’s forcing Balor’s hand. Balor said Walter is not going to like Balor’s reaction, which he’ll see sooner than Walter thinks…

Nigel McGuinness hyped up a Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair match “preview” (Ripley at the WrestleMania location) for later in the show…[c]

Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness checked in from the commentary table. Mauro sent things to a Rhea Ripley video package where she was at the Tampa Bay football stadium (there were a lot of XFL ads on the walls). Rhea Ripley sold the surreal nature of her position now. She talked about feeling speechless standing in the football stadium. Clips of old school Rhea Ripley aired and Ripley noted that people called her “Mini Charlotte” (which was true). Ripley talked about doing her best to separate herself from that comparison. Ripley said to be the best she’s going to have to beat the best…

A match graphic showed to hype up Ripley vs. Flair at Mania…

Shotzi Blackheart made her entrance in her signature toy tank…

2. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Chelsea Green (w/Robert Stone) in a qualifying match for the number one contender’s ladder match at NXT Takoever Tampa. Green changed up her look a bit, looking similar to how she looked in Lucha Undeground with the X-23 inspired look. Blackheart tripped up Green and hit her with a double Jeff Hardy legdrop. Both women traded armdrags. Blackheart caught Green with a enzuigiri. Green sidestepped Blackheart and gave Blackheart a lungblower for a two count. Green kicked Blackheart away and caught Blackheart with a missile dropkick. Green hit Blackheart with an Unprettier for the win.

Chelsea Green defeated Shotzi Blackheart via pinfall in 2:20 to qualify for the Takeover: Tampa ladder match.

Green jawed with the crowd while Stone did his golf clap in the ring. Nigel McGuinness hyped up Keith Lee appearing after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A bit surprising given how high WWE seems on Shotzi, but Shotzi’s a plucky babyface so she can easily bounce back while Green is the one who needed the win more after being presented as enhancement fodder out of the gate during the beginning of her WWE run. I like Green changing up her look a bit, similar to her X-23 look which I was so high on. Hopefully she changes up her character a bit, even getting some character definition because the former Robbie E is more identifiable in the act than her at the moment.

The random Doomsday/End of the World graphics aired (of course, I’m always ready for a bait and switch, but Kevin Kross had these graphics in every other company he’s worked in. So?)…

NXT North American Champion made his entrance wearing sweatpants and a hoodie for an in-ring promo. Lee soaked in the Seven Nation Army chants from the crowd to Lee’s “Bask in my glory” catchphrase. Lee said everyone is now conversing with the limitless one, Keith Lee. Lee noted that a lot of people are invoking his name now that he’s champion. People who want to fight forever, like Dijakovic, or people that want to live forever like Damien Preist.

Cameron Grimes made his entrance to cut off Keith Lee’s promo. Grimes said you don’t have to talk about Priest or Dijakovic, you need to talk about Cameron Grimes. Grimes bragged about hitting Dijakovic with a cave-in. Grimes said it was impressive because Lee took much longer, 20 minutes, to take down Dijakovic. Lee tried to cut off Grimes, but Grimes yelled over Lee. This drew massive boos. Lee said he’s willing to hear what Grimes has to say. Grimes tried to talk, but he was overtaken by crowd boos.

Grimes said people see Lee vs. Dijakovic as a five star match. Grimes said Regal gave Grimes an opportunity for the North American Championship next week. Lee shoved Grimes out of the ring. Lee said he accepts the match and for Grimes it’s going to be an equal opportunity ass whooping…

Former Impact Wrestling Interviewer McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Austin Theory outside of full sail. Theory was saying he’s the greatest in NXT in his young career. Isaiah Scott interrupted and challenged Theory to a match…

They cut over to Undisputed Era sparring backstage while Adam Cole was hyping the UE for their respective matches later in the show…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Good promo exchange between Lee and Grimes. I like Grimes showing confidence and not fading into the background in the North American Championship land of agile giants. That said, I hope he does tweak his promos a bit to not sound as much like a goofball. It’s not as bad as his jobber promos from Impact, but there is a level of goofy that still persists in his promos. What was a positive sign was the heat he was generating from the crowd. I wouldn’t mind more promos from Grimes because this guy is a real blue chipper that NXT is clearly high on.

Mauro Ranallo congratulated Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for picking up the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships and announced that Seth Rollins and [Buddy] Murphy will be getting a rematch at Elimination Chamber…

3. “Undisputed Era” Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Mauro noted that this is a rematch from a Takeover match around a year ago. Lorcan and Fish traded strong style strikes early on. All four men had a standoff. They all traded blows to knock each other to the mat. Lorcan cleaned the ring with uppercuts. Lorcan took down both opponents at ringside with a double blockbuster. [c]

[Hour Two] Lorcan was no-selling Fish’s roundhouses for his hulk up spot. Fish came back at Lorcan with Muay Thai clinch knees. Lorcan blocked a slingshot senton with his knees. Burch tagged in and hit O’Reilly with a series of punches and uppercuts. Lorcan caught O’Reilly with an Ace Crusher. O’Reilly sent Burch outside and tagged in Fish. Fish caught Burch with an axe handle strike. UE cut the ring in half on Burch with quick tags and Muay Thai.

After a few minutes of isolation, Burch managed to get a window of opportunity by clocking Fish with a right hand. O’Reilly tagged in and gave Burch a back suplex. Burch leapt, and tagged in Lorcan for the hot tag. Lorcan hit both opponents with blockbusters and a corkscrew plancha. Lorcan attacked both opponents with corner splashes, but he was in the perfect position for Fish and O’Reilly’s finisher. UE hit Lorcan with Total Elimination to give O’Reilly the pinfall win.

The Undisputed Era defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch via pinfall in 8:26 of on-air TV Time.

O’Reilly took a mic and said he likes to win and it feels good to be winning again. O’Reilly said they’re missing their tag team title belts. Fish yelled that the titles are with an undeserving makeshift team in the LoserWeights. Fish was ranting, and was cut off by Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne making their entrance. Riddle said “Stallion” Riddle and “Stallion” Dunne are down for a rematch.

Suddenly, Riddle’s promo was cut short by Zack Gibson and James Drake blindsiding Riddle and Dunne and leaving them lying. Gibson called UE “Dweebs”. He said he’s not waiting for William Regal to chime in. Gibson said it’s out with the old and in with the Grizzled Young Veterans “Soon to be recognized” as the world’s number one…

Mauro hyped sitting down with Johnny Gargano for an interview later in the show where Gargano will explain “why”…

An Austin Theory vs. Isaiah Scott hype package aired…[c]

John’s Thoughts: That was a fun tag team match and I liked the ending where it came out of nowhere, and we didn’t have to get a lot of finisher no-sells. While I would rather have a team like Ever-Rise in this enhancement role, I guess Lorcan and Burch aren’t bad designated enhancement guys as that’s been their roles for a while (Though, I feel Lorcan hasn’t been presented strong since signing a new WWE contract). The post match segment was solid at laying out the current NXT Tag Team picture. It’s a slow process, but hopefully they add a few more tag teams to boast NXT’s thin tag divsion.

Velveteen Dream was shown taping his wrists up while standing in a smokey room…

4. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Austin Theory. The crowd were giving Scott his signature “Swerve’s house” chants. Scott and Theory started off with chain wrestling. Theory took down Scott with a shoulder tackle. Scott surprised Theory with a unique handstand into a huracanrana. Scott hit Theory with a basement shotgun dropkick. Scott knocked Theory to the mat with a jumping back kick heading into regular commercial. [c]



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Stu Bennett discussing the NWA Crockett Cup, whether he's interested in returning to the ring, working as a color commentator, his history with Nick Aldis, Drew McIntyre, and Marty Scurll, his acting career, and much more. Check out the NWA Crockett Cup on Sunday, April 19 in Atlanta, Georgia at Gateway Center Arena or via FITE.TV pay-per-view...

