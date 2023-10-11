NXT play-by-play voice Vic Joseph’s father died on Tuesday

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT announcer Vic Joseph revealed via social media that he called Tuesday’s NXT show with a heavy heart. “Yesterday I lost my dad,” Joseph wrote on social media. “My earliest memory was watching wrestling with him. He always supported my dreams and did to the end. Last night was for him. To everyone involved and all of you that watched/interacted, you allowed me to escape for a few hours. Thank you.”

Powell’s POV: So Joseph called last night’s NXT show after his father passed away? Wow. It reminds me of Jim Ross calling the Capital Carnage show on the same day that his mother died. I hope that the dedication Joseph showed will be rewarded. I don’t think I would be able to function, let alone do the job that he did last night. Respect. My condolences to Joseph and his entire family.