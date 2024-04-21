AEW Dynasty Zero Hour pre-show results: ROH Six-Man Tag Champions Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. AEW Trios Champions Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn for both titles

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynasty Zero Hour Pre-Show

St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena

Aired live April 21, 2024 on AEW social media platforms

-Renee Paquette and RJ City hosted the pre-show from the stage. The set up video packages and talked about the various matches during the first thirty minutes of the 90-minute show.

-The Young Bucks were shown arriving earlier in the day in a cybertruck that had an “EVP” plate on the front.

-Excalibur checked in on commentary from ringside along with Taz and Tony Schiavone. Ring announcer Justin Roberts conducted the introductions for the opening match.

1. Trent Beretta vs. Matt Sydal (w/Mike Sydal). Sydal got some early offense. Beretta ducked out to ringside to regroup and was hit with a sliding dropkick and then Sydal dove onto him on the floor. Back inside the ring, Beretta came back with a brainbuster. Beretta pulled Sydal off the ropes and into a side suplex for a two count.

Sydal battled back and performed a meteora from the ropes for a near fall. Sydal placed Beretta in a seated position on the top turnbuckle. Sydal set up for a move, but Beretta slipped under him and then dropped him face first on the top turnbuckle. Beretta performed a Gotch style piledriver for a near fall. Beretta hit Sydal with a running knee strike and then locked in a submission hold for the win.

Trent Beretta defeated Matt Sydal in 8:00.

Beretta was slow to release the hold after the match. Mike Sydal entered the ring and checked on Matt. Beretta attacked Mike, who rolled out of the ring. Beretta threw punches at Matt until Chuck Taylor entered the ring, which caused Beretta to roll to the floor.

Beretta got a mic and said Taylor was a prick for not returning his texts and phone calls. Beretta told Taylor that he was giving him until Wednesday to let him know where he stands. Trent headed up the ramp, but he stopped when Orange Cassidy’s entrance music played. Cassidy came out and looked at Beretta, who was near the top of the ramp. Beretta walked past Cassidy and headed to the back.

Powell’s POV: A nice pre-show match with the newly turned Beretta beating St. Louis native Sydal. The post match bit with Beretta and Cassidy was intriguing, but then Cassidy just let Beretta go to the back without confronting him. By the way, the fans were still arriving when the match started, but most of the empty seats opposite the hard camera were filled by the time the match concluded.

Katsuyori Shibata made his entrance and then headed to the ring with Cassidy. The entrances for Shane Taylor Promotions followed…

2. Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty. Anthony Ogogo came out with Taylor and Moriarty and then sat in on commentary for the match. Cassidy performed an early fall from the top rope into an elbow drop, then casually leaned his head on his hand while covering Taylor, who kicked out at one.

Cassidy and Moriarty ended up at ringside. Ogogo got up from the broadcast table and wound up for a punch, but Shibata cut him off. Taylor took out Shibata with a punch. Moriarty draped Cassidy’s head and neck over the apron and then Taylor performed a leg drop on Cassidy.

Cassidy was isolated and Shibata eventually returned to the apron. Cassidy avoided Taylor going for a corner splash. Moriarty tagged in and rushed over to prevent Cassidy from tagging out. Cassidy eventually slipped away from him and casually made the tag.

Shibata had a nice run of offense before Cassidy tagged in again. Cassidy and Moriarty had a nice back and forth exchange that was capped off with Cassidy hitting a DDT. Tayor ran in and hit Cassidy with a headbutt to the chest. Taylor set up Cassidy for a move, but Shibata ran in and put Taylor in a submission hold. Moriarty took out Shibata with a flying knee. Cassidy and Moriarty traded pin attempts. Cassidy hit the Orange Punch and then pinned Moriarty…

Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata defeated Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty in 12:40.

Powell’s POV: A good match with the expected outcome. I was hoping to see Taylor and Moriarty get a win to give them some juice, but they took the predictable route.

-The broadcast team ran through the pay-per-view lineup.

-Entrances for the trios match took place with Bullet Club Gold out first. Max Caster rapped while heading to the ring with Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn. Caster called for his music to stop, then added some raps without music. Caster closed it out by saying he would violate White so bad that he would have to tell the legal team about the taste of his dick. Bowens yanked the mic away before he could finish the last word…

3. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. AEW Trios Champions Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn for both titles. Early in the match, Billy no-sold White’s chops and then tossed him into the corner. White ducked to ringside and then returned to the ring and tagged in Colten, who hit his father from behind. Billy no-sold that shot as well, which drew a “you f—ed up” chant from the crowd. Billy and Colten hugged and then Billy punched him.