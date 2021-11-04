Bobby Fish on his AEW entrance music, facing Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title in his AEW debut match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Bobby Fish

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

On his AEW Dynamite debut against Sammy Guevara: “Sammy’s a young guy—a ton of momentum, a ton of talent, ton of potential—and all of these things piqued my interest. And the TNT title, what more could you ask for?”

On his AEW entrance music: “As soon as the first chord ripped, you know, it just felt like, ‘Ohhhhh! Yes! Yes!’ Just like putting on a good pair of jeans.”

Other topics include how quickly the Guevara match came together, what it was like getting in the ring with Bryan Danielson after ten years, how it felt to enter the AEW ring to “Dance Away”, lessons he learned from the late, great Harley Race and wrestling in Japan, tips on proper mustache care, stories about the wrestling scene in upstate New York when he was getting started, his love of ninjas and Bruce Lee, and his MMA background and training, and more.