Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, BTI match, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Josh Alexander, Matt Cardona, and Eddie Edwards vs. Moose, W Morrissey, and Minoru Suzuki.

-Mickie James vs. Madison Rayne for the Knockouts Championship.

-Rohit Raju vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus to become No. 1 contender to the X Division Championship.

-Madman Fulton vs. Chris Sabin.

-Impact Tag Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. David Finlay and Juice Robinson in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and has Brian Myers, Zicky Dice, and VSK vs. Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Sam Beale. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on some of the company’s earliest moments at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Under Siege 2021 today at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.