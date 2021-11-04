Matt Cardona and Brian Myers announce a new format for their action figure podcast

CategoriesImpact News MISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following press release was issued on Thursday regarding a format change for the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast hosted by Matt Cardona and Brian Myers.

Wrestlers Matt Cardona and Brian Myers are relaunching The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast with a new format to make it more accessible for new listeners and to keep wrestling collectors in the know on the latest industry releases and news.

For the past three years, the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast Pod’s co-hosts Cardona and Myers and producer “Smart” Mark Sterling have built an extensive community of wrestling collectors through their content and persistent outreach with fans: the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast podcast and other Major Pod Network shows, the Major Pod Network Patreon and Facebook groups, and YouTube and Twitch channels. The trio wants this tight-knit community to continue to grow and to keep spreading their deep knowledge and love of wrestling figure collecting.

The podcast will now lead off with breaking news from the wrestling figure and collectibles business, followed by the three wrestlers’ weekly purchases. With Cardona committed to remain the “Michael Jordan of Wrestling Figure Collecting” and Myers still as obsessed as ever with rare figures and collectibles, the two will continue to keep their fans—both new and old—up to date on the latest in the world of wrestling collecting. All segments from the podcast’s current format will remain, and come after the news and weekly purchases—including the fan favorite “Incarnation of Domination,” which looks at the best figure ever made of a different wrestler each week.

The podcast will conclude with personal updates and stories from Cardona, Myers, and Sterling about their latest experiences as both collectors and wrestlers, along with news about upcoming Major Wrestling Figure Podcast Pod live events and merchandise.

The new format launches this week, on Fri., November 5, on Apple Podcast, Spotify, or wherever podcasts are found.

Powell’s POV: I can finally find out whether the Mr. Kennedy action figure that was gifted to me by a friend as a gag is worth millions. What do you mean, no? Fine, best of luck to Cardona, Myers, and Sterling on the new format.