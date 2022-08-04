AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the show headlined by Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 938,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 976,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished first in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.32 rating, down a tick from last week’s 0.33 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.61 rating on USA Network. The August 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 1.102 million viewers and a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Homecoming themed show headlined by Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes.