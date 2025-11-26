AEW Dynamite and WWE Evolve coverage, last week’s Dynamite and Collision combo show grade, Ivory, Brian Lee, Maven

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle. The show includes the fallout from Full Gear and the start of the Continental Classic tournament. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs. The show includes Mike Cunningham and Cap Jones vs. Marcus Mathers and Aaron Rourke.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite and Collision three-hour block a C+ grade during my same-night audio review. The second hour of Collision served as Full Gear pre-show.

-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B- grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ivory (Lisa Moretti) is 64. She also worked as Tina Ferrari in GLOW.

-Brian Lee is 59. He worked as Chainz and was the fake Undertaker in WWE.

-Maven Huffman is 49.