NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s Deadline go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Jordynne Grace, and Kendal Grey in an Iron Survivor Summit

-Tavion Heights vs. Josh Briggs

Powell's POV: Tuesday's NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center.