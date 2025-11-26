AEW Dynamite preview: The annual Thanksgiving Eve edition featuring the start of the Continental Classic

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-The Opps celebrate new AEW World Champion Samoa Joe

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher in a Continental Classic Gold League match

-Darby Allin vs. Kevin Knight in a Continental Classic Gold League match

-Jon Moxley vs. Mascara Dorada in a Continental Classic Blue League match

-Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue in an AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament semifinal match

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle. AEW will also be taping the Thanksgiving edition of Collision.

The Continental Classic is a round robin tournament with three points awarded for a pin or submission win, and one point for a 20-minute draw. No one is allowed at ringside, and anyone who breaks that rule will be banned from AEW. The tournament semifinals and finals will be held at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on Saturday, December 27.

The Blue League entrants are Konosuke Takeshita, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Mascara Dorada.

The Gold League entrants are Kazuchika Okada, Darby Allin, Pac, Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Kyle Fletcher.