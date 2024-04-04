NXT TV rating for the Stand & Deliver go-home edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 641,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 601,000 viewership total.
Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.17 rating. One year earlier, the April 4, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 555,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating for the Stand & Deliver fallout show (The Stand & Deliver go-home show aired a week earlier and had 620,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating).
