Possible merger of NBCU and Warner Brothers Discovery could have a massive impact on WWE and AEW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A Hollywood Reporter feature story includes details of television industry executive speculation of an eventual merger involving NBC Universal and Warner Brothers Discovery. Negotiations between the two sides are not permitted until April 2024 due to rules related to the recent Warner Bros. and Discovery merger. Read the full story at HollywoodReporter.com.

Powell’s POV: The belief is that Comcast, which owns NBCU, wants to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. WWE has a television deal with NBCU for Raw and NXT, while AEW has a television deal with Warner Brothers Discovery. The U.S. television deals for Raw, Smackdown, Dynamite, and Rampage are all set to expire in 2024, though new deals are typically finalized a year out. A lot can happen between now and 2024, but this potential merger is definitely a story to follow due to the potential massive impact it could have on the pro wrestling industry.