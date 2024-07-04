TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Barry Windham, Adrian Adonis, Joey Marella

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Today is Independence Day in the United States. I will be enjoying the holiday with family and friends. Things will get back to normal tomorrow on Friday. For those celebrating, be smart and keep all of your digits.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received an A grade in our post show poll from 78 percent of the voters. B finished second with 15 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 44 percent of the vote. B finished second with 37 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Barry Windham is 64.

-Adrian Adonis (a/k/a Keith Franke) died at age 33 on July 4, 1988. He was traveling in a van with independent wrestlers when the driver swerved to avoid a moose and drove the van off a bridge. William Arko, who wrestled as Mike Kelly, was driving the van and was the soul survivor of an accident that also took the lives of Victor “Pat Kelly” Arko and Dave McKigney.

-Longtime WWE referee Joey Marella died at age 31 on July 4, 1994 when he fell asleep behind the wheel. “Downtown” Bruno Lauer, who worked in WWE as Harvey Whippleman, suffered major injuries in the crash. Marella is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Gorilla Monsoon.