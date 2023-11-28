WWE Smackdown on FS1 rating for the Survivor Series go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 789,000 viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 2.206 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.62 rating. The better comparison is the previous FS1 edition on October 27 that finished with 1.145 million viewers and a 0.35 rating. The ratings are delayed this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The AEW Rampage, Collision, and WWE Raw numbers should be available on Wednesday. The November 25, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.166 million viewers and a 0.54 rating for the Survivor Series go-home show.