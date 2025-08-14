AEW Dynamite rating for the show featuring the Hangman Page and MJF confrontation

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 690,000 viewers for TBS, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. The viewership count was down from the 711,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.18 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 728,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the August 14, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 703,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic.