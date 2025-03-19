AEW Dynamite results (3/19): Powell’s live review of Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland in a street fight for the AEW World Title, Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Ricochet vs. Mark Davis for a shot at the AEW International Title 

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)



AEW Dynamite (Episode 285)

March 19, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska at Liberty First Credit Union Arena

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

[Hour One] Excalibur checked in on commentary while a shot aired of the snowy exterior of the building. Pyro shot off on the stage and then Excalibur hyped the previously advertised matches and added Will Ospreay vs. AR Fox. Excalibur was joined on commentary by Taz and Tony Schiavone…

Ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered the introductions for the four-way match while the entrances took place…

1. Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Ricochet vs. Mark Davis in a four-way for a shot at the AEW International Championship at AEW Dynasty. Don Callis sat in on commentary. Davis powerbombed Bailey on the apron and then followed up by slamming Cassidy on the apron. Ricochet ran away from Davis.

In the ring, Bailey threw chops at Davis, who blocked a kick and then dropped Bailey and Cassidy with chops. Ricochet put on a headset and spoke about how he knew how to pick his spots. A short time later, Bailey hit Cassidy with a flying knee from the top rope. Bailey put Davis down with a missile dropkick.

Bailey threw more kicks at Davis and then hit a standing shooting star press. Ricochet picked up Bailey and tossed him to ringside and then hit his own standing shooting star press on Davis. Cassidy tossed Ricochet out of the ring and then covered Davis for a one count. Davis rallied and was standing tall while his opponents were down heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C] An ad aired for the “Paul American” reality show that will premiere on March 27.

Bailey hit a moonsault from the middle rope inside the ring onto Davis, who was on the floor. Bailey kicked Cassidy off the ropes and then attempted to powerbomb him, but Cassidy countered into a pin for a two count. Bailey dropped Cassidy with a kick and got a two count of his own.

Bailey hit a top rope shooting star press on Cassidy, but Davis pulled Bailey to the floor. Ricochet dove onto Davis and then hit Cassidy with a top rope shooting star press for a two count. Ricochet hit Bailey with a Death Valley Driver for a near fall. Cassidy put Ricochet down with a DDT and then fought off Bailey and hit Davis with an Orange Punch. Cassidy threw Ricochet out of the ring and covered Davis for a good near fall.

Ricochet hit Cassidy with a springboard clothesline and then squared off with Bailey while a “this is awesome” chant broke out. Davis hit a piledriver on Bailey and had the pin, but Cassidy broke it up. Bailey hit a backflip into a knee drop on Davis. Bailey fought off Ricochet and then hit Davis with a spinning heel kick. Bailey took Davis down with a backslide. Ricochet joined the pin and put his feet on the ropes for leverage. The referee spoke with Justin Roberts, who then announced the outcome… [C]

Mike Bailey and Ricochet were named co-winners of a four-way over Mark Davis and Orange Cassidy in 18:00 to earn a shot at the AEW International Championship at AEW Dynasty.

Powell’s POV: A fun opener. Davis did a nice job as the powerhouse of the match. So it will be Kenny Omega vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet in a three-way for the AEW International Championship at AEW Dynasty. I typically prefer singles matches, but I’m not going to complain about that three-way match. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett this week because he heard about the snowstorm and took refuge in the spring paradise known as Minnesota (well, at least it is today compared to Nebraska).

A Hurt Syndicate video package aired… Mercedes Mone and Billie Starkz made their entrances for the TBS Title match. A brief video package aired on Starkz…

Powell’s POV: Too little too late when it came to that video package bringing unfamiliar viewers up to speed on Starkz. On a side note, the seats opposite the hard camera and around ringside are filled and one camera shot showed that there are some fans opposite the hard camera. So it looks like most of the fans who had tickets were able to get to the building despite the snowstorm.

2. Mercedes Mone vs. Billie Starkz for the TBS Championship. Justin Roberts delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. There were some “CEO” chants. Starkz got Mone down and then went up top, but Mone rolled to the floor. Starkz dropped down and hit Mone with a suicide dive. Starkz went to the middle rope and executed a senton dive on Mone, which drew some “holy shit” chants.

Back inside the ring, Starkz hit Mone with a top rope Swanton for a near fall. Mone came back with a Backstabber and got a two count. Mone mounted Starkz and threw punches at her and then tossed her out of the ring heading into a PIP break. [C]

Mone executed a superplex and then tried to follow up with another move, but Starkz blocked it and then hit a brainbuster on her knee. Starkz hit a rolling elbow strike and then a German supelx into a bridge for a two count. Mone rallied with a knee strike. Starkz returned the favor and then connected with a kick. Mone put Starz down with a clothesline and was slow to cover her and only got a two count.

A short time later, Starkz connected with a shotgun dropkick and then hit a buckle bomb style move in the corner. Starkz picked up Mone in Electric Chair position and slammed her onto her back. Starkz had the pin, but Mone put her foot on the rope to break it up. Cool spot. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Mone rolled to the apron. Starkz went for a Swanton from the middle rope, but Mone moved, causing Starkz to crash on the apron. Mone pulled Starkz into the ring in a pin position and got a two count. Mone immediately hooked in the Moneymaker and got the submission win.

Mercedes Mone defeated Billie Starkz in 12:50 to retain the TBS Championship.

“The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd were featured in a video package. The wished the Omaha Mavericks good luck while footage aired of the duo’s recent visit with the basketball team…

Excalibur hyped the Slam Dunk Saturday and Slam Dunk Sunday editions of AEW Collision. The one-hour shows will air after the NCAA basketball games… Excalibur hyped the AEW World Championship match as coming up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: A strong match and a really good reintroduction of Starkz as a wrestler. It’s a shame the company didn’t do a better job of getting over her character going into this match. They have to assume that the vast majority of AEW Dynamite viewers are not watching the weekly ROH show or keeping up with it.

Highlights aired of last week’s segment involving MJF and MVP…

MJF sat in his locker room and looked at the card that MVP game him. MJF said fans are placing their bets on which horse will become the next AEW World Champion. MJF mentioned Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and Hangman Page. MJF said there’s only one thoroughbred, one mustang. MJF said that perhaps he needs a clique of his own to go against Jon Moxley. He said he would have an answer for MVP next week. MJF said the time for daddy crying over spilled milk is over, and the time for him to smile over popped champagne has just begun…

Jon Moxley made his entrance from outside the building and had the briefcase with him. Adam Copeland attacked Moxley from behind and then the bell rang to start the match…

3. Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland in a street fight for the AEW World Championship. Copeland tossed Moxley inside a semi-truck and ended up finding a guitar that he slammed over Moxley’s knee. Copeland kicked Moxley, who fell out of the truck and slammed against a garage door.

[Hour Two] The brawl continued through the back of the venue and then they entered via the hard camera side of the building. Copeland grabbed a microphone in the timekeepers’ area and hit Moxley with it. Copeland grabbed a trashcan and struck Moxley with it. Copeland suplexed Moxley at ringside.

Moxley came back by catching Copeland in a rear naked choke at ringside. Copeland battled back and followed Moxley over the barricade and then threw a trashcan at him. Moxley and Copeland traded forearm strikes. Copeland was getting the better of Moxley when both men returned to ringside. Copeland removed the plastic piece on top of the broadcast table.

Copeland tossed Moxley on top of the broadcast table and then joined him. Moxley gouged Copeland’s eye and bit his forehead before hitting with a Paradigm Shift on the table, which did not break. Copeland was down on the floor heading into a PIP break. [C]

Copeland pulled out his spiked weapon “Spike” out from underneath the ring. Moxley hit Copeland with a cutter before he could use the weapon. Moxley went to ringside and pulled a chair out from underneath the ring and then slid it inside. Moxley set up the table in a corner of the ring.

When Moxley turned back to his opponent, Copeland hit him in the gut with Spike and then slammed the weapon over his back. Copeland placed the weapon on the mat and then suplexed Moxley on top of it. Good lord. Moxley stood up and the nails were stuck in his back.

Wheeler Yuta came out and hit Copeland with a Busaiku Knee. Yuta tried to take the weapon off of Moxley’s back, but he couldn’t pull the nails out. Yuta went to ringside while referee pulled the weapon free. Yuta charged at Copeland, who backdropped him through a table on the floor.

Claudio Castagnoli and Pac hopped the barricade and attacked Copeland. The duo rolled Copeland in the ring and hit him with repeated elbows in the corner. Pac placed Copeland’s head on a chair while Castagnoli grabbed another chair from ringside.

“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler came out and fought off Pac and Castagnoli. Wheeler hit a suicide dive on Castagnoli and appeared to hit his head on the broadcast table. In the ring, Harwood put Pac down with a DDT and then gave Moxley a piledriver. Harwood clotheslined Pac over the top rope and they both tumbled to the floor.

Copeland speared Moxley through a table that was set up in a corner of the ring. Copeland covered Moxley and had him beat, but Marina Shafir ran in and attacked Copeland to stop the pin. Willow Nightingale ran out and cleared Shafir to ringside and then hit her with a cannonball dive from the apron.

Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian entered the ring. Copeland speared Sabian, but Wayne put him down with Wayne’s World. Moxley rolled Copeland over and covered him for a near fall. Moxley put Copeland in the Bulldog Choke and the referee called for the bell.

Jon Moxley defeated Adam Copeland in 21:20 in a street fight for the AEW World Championship.

After the match, the Death Riders pulled Moxley to ringside. The camera showed the bloody spots on his back. Prince Nana was shown watching on a backstage monitor and then making a phone call. Excalibur hyped Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynasty.

FTR and Willow helped Copeland to his feet. Copeland thanked the trio. FTR left the rings and then Willow followed while Copeland was given his moment to soak up the fan cheers…

Powell’s POV: The baseball bat spot was insanely gross. If you can put that aside (and I can’t blame you if you can’t), they had a heck of a brawl. This was much better than their match at AEW Revolution. Of course, the Revolution match was also preceded by matches that saved nothing for the main event, but this was still a better brawl that played to a much more enthusiastic crowd.

Highlights aired of the recent developments involving Chris Jericho, Bandido, and Gravity…

Bandido was interviewed by Renee Paquette. Bandido said he will never forgive Jericho for making his mother cry. Bandido challenged Jericho to show up on Sunday’s AEW Collision to give back his brother Gravity’s mask. Johnny TV showed up and mocked Bandido while calling Sunday’s Collision the biggest in history. TV spoke about the ratings they would get if he slam dunked Bandido’s head. Bandido agreed to face him in a match…

The broadcast team spoke about the Collision shows… Entrances for the next match took place…

4. Will Ospreay vs. AR Fox. The wrestlers shook hands. Fox was on the offensive when Ospreay caught him with a Slumdog Millionaire. Fox rolled to the floor. Ospreay hit him with a dive heading into a break and sold his left hip heading into a PIP break. [C] Fox performed a Spanish Fly from the middle rope for a near fall. Fox followed up with a 450 splash that Ospreay avoided. Ospreay hit the Hidden Blade and then scored the pin.

Will Ospreay defeated AR Fox in 7:40.

After the match, Ospreay checked on Fox and pointed at him in a sign of respect. Ospreay leaned against the ropes and then looked up at the AEW All In Texas banner…

Backstage, Renee Paquette interviewed Hangman Page, who said he will enter and win the Owen Hart Cup tournament and then go on to become the next AEW World Champion…

Powell’s POV: They keep talking about the Owen Hart Cup tournament, but I don’t think they have listed a start date. Either way, it looks like the are finally going to load it up with big names.

The following matches were announced for AEW Collision on Saturday: Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole for the TNT Title, Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata, Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, and Lance Archer vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe, and Rocky Romero, and another Max Caster open challenge. A brief video package aired on Hart vs. Aminata.

The following matches were announced for AEW Collision on Sunday: Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. AR Fox and “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin for the AEW Trios Titles, Harley Cameron in action, Bandido vs. Johnny TV, and Komander and Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos and Dralistico…

Kenny Omega was advertised for next week’s AEW Dynamite in St. Paul, Minnesota… Excalibur hyped the main event… [C]

Mercedes Mone was interviewed by Renee Paquette, who noted that Mone is now 16-0. Mone said Billie Starkz put up a fight and has a lot of heart, but it takes more than heart to beat her. Mone questioned who trained and mentored Starkz, then said that person clearly knows nothing about professional wrestling. Mone said that had she trained Starkz, she may have had a chance to beat her. Mone boasted about being the greatest TBS Champion of all-time…

Powell’s POV: And there it is. Athena is clearly coming soon.

AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm and Luther made their entrance, and then the main event participants made their entrances…

5. Megan Bayne (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Kris Statlander. Toni Storm sat in on commentary while Luther stood next to her. Statlander was on the ropes when Ford climbed onto the apron and distracted her. Bayne took advantage of the distraction by knocking Statlander off the ropes. Bayne stood on the bottom rope and pulled Statlander over the ropes for a suplex head into a PIP break. [C]

[Overrun] Bayne and Statlander sat in the middle of the ring and traded hard slaps as they got to their feet. Statlander hit an enzuigiri. Statlander ran the ropes and was tripped by Ford. In a shocking development, an AEW referee actually caught a heel cheating and ejected Ford from ringside.

Statlander powerbombed Bayne and then followed up with a slam for a near fall. Bayne hit a wicked German suplex that Statlander no-sold. Statlander gave Bayne a German suplex, which Bayne no-sold. They traded one more German suplex each. Statlander rolled to the floor. Bayne hit a suicide dive and then rolled Statlander back inside the ring.

Bayne hit a falcon arrow for a near fall. Bayne charged Statlander, who held the top rope down, sending Bayne to the apron. Statlander hit a DDT and then followed up with a cannonball onto Bayne at ringside. Bayne ran Statlander into the apron and then turned her around and ran her into Toni Storm. Bayne hit Fate’s Descent on the floor and then rolled Statlander back inside the ring where she hit the move again before getting the three count…

Megan Bayne defeated Kris Statlander in 12:50.

After the match, Storm stood on the broadcast table and glared at Bayne. Storm dropped down to ringside and then entered the ring and traded punches with Bayne. Security ran out and pulled Bayne and Storm apart. Storm broke free and clotheslined Bayne over the top rope, but Bayne landed on her feet at ringside. A “Toni” chant broke out.

“My God, you’re a big bitch. I’ve always said that the bigger they are, the harder they come, so it’s about time you and I got tantric.” Storm said that she and Bayne shall have a date at Dynasty. Storm said she will make Bayne’s thighs shake and her body quake and will leave “with this strap-on.” Storm rolled around the ring as the show went off the air…

Powell’s POV: Bayne vs. Statlander were put in a tough spot by being placed in the final segment even though their match didn’t look main event worthy on paper. The crowd was slow to get invested, but the hard work of the wrestlers won them over. This was much better than their first match, which was oddly rushed into. In hindsight, this match may have felt main event worthy on paper had it been their first meeting and had it been for a shot at the title, but I digress. Storm continues to be a blast and I get a kick out of her risque promos.

Overall, a good episode with a memorable hardcore match for the AEW World Championship (albeit at least partially for the wrong reason), the fun four-way opener, and a better than anticipated closing match. I will be back later tonight with this week’s same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of Dynamite by voting in our post show poll.