Powell’s WWE Money in the Bank Hit List: John Cena and Logan Paul vs. Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, two MITB ladder matches, Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Money in the Bank Hits

Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer in a Money in the Bank ladder match: A quality ladder match without needlessly risky bumps. So while I applaud the crew for taking a safe approach, perhaps they should have come up with a better finish. Ripley and Bliss taking tame bumps after Naomi tipped their ladder was smart, and yet made for a flat ending to an otherwise enjoyable match. Naomi’s win should lead to some fun moments with her crazed character teasing cash-ins.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title: A Hit for match quality, but it was pulled down to a soft Hit simply because of the fan interest level. The crowd was rather flat to start, and the hard work of the wrestlers pulled the fans in, but this still feels like a lukewarm feud. Valkyria has gained something from working with Lynch, though it remains to be seen just how much.

WWE Champion John Cena and Logan Paul vs. World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes: A soft Hit for a decent main event, and the rehiring (we’re not buying it, Paul Levesque) and return of R-Truth. Cena’s title reign can’t end soon enough, so hopefully the friction he had with Logan Paul boils over soon. While Truth’s involvement was fun, it was also a big distraction in that no one was talking about Cody pinning Cena coming out of the show. I’m surprised that Jey didn’t take more abuse during or even after the match to really play up the idea that he is vulnerable heading into tonight’s title defense against Gunther. A sponsored ladder? Is there any place that TKO won’t plaster with advertising if the price is right?

WWE Money in the Bank Misses

Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Andrade vs. El Grande Americano in a Money in the Bank ladder match: The hard work from everyone involved was overshadowed by the latest example of the creative team using a No DQ stipulation to overbook a match with outside interference. As fans, we accept that there will occasionally be outside interference in No DQ situations, but WWE has gone so overboard with it that they run the risk of the heat falling on the company rather than on the heel characters. I hope they have something hot in mind for Rollins and the briefcase, because it’s not like his character needed the boost that winning MITB gives some wrestlers.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Octagon Jr. for the Intercontinental Championship: A throwaway match that added nothing more than a few more minutes to the surprisingly long show (at least by modern WWE standards).