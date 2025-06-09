New York Wrestling Connection “ID Showcase” results (6/8): Vetter’s review of Jackson Drake vs. Aaron Rourke, Kylie Rae vs. Zara Zakher, Sam Holloway vs. Timothy Thatcher, Sean Legacy vs. Brad Baylor

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New York Wrestling Connection “ID Showcase”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

June 8, 2025, in Deer Park, New York at NYWC Sportatorium

This show streamed live on IWTV. The venue is a dark factory, but the ring appears well lit. I couldn’t see the crowd well, but there appeared to be perhaps 200 in attendance.

* My quick summary is we originally had 19 WWE ID prospects. However, Zoe Sager has been unable to leave Canada and compete in the United States. Last week, Michigan-based Freedom Ramsey announced he is no longer in the ID program. So, that leaves 17 ID prospects, and almost all of them are in action here. (I don’t consider Timothy Thatcher to be an ID prospect; I look at him as someone who was brought back to WWE to train these rising stars.) SO, most of them are in action, plus a few other matches.

1. Michael Mistretta vs. Bobby Orlando. My first time seeing Mistretta, who is white, has short, trimmed hair, and a beard. I always say Bobby’s humor and antics are similar to Colt Cabana, and he’s always the babyface. Bobby hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 1:30. Mistretta kept Bobby grounded. Orlando hit a running neckbreaker, then a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. Mistretta hit a running knee in the corner and scored the pin! I’ll call that an upset.

Michael Mistretta defeated Bobby Orlando at 5:13.

* Aaron Roberts, the 400-pounder whom I compare to a young One Man Gang, hopped in the ring and attacked Orlando, splashing him in a corner. The commentators noted he isn’t in the ID tournament.

2. Georgio Lawrence, Brando Lee, and Mike Datella vs. Christian Darling, Kay Blazer, and Anthony Gangone. Of these six, I have only seen Georgio and Brando before. Datella is white, thin, and has short hair. Lee opened with the Black, bald Blazer. Darling is a tall Black man with a bushy, but short beard; he has a good physique and stands out. Darling hit a stiff clothesline on Datella for a nearfall at 3:30, and Darling’s team worked over the slender Datella in their corner. Brando got in and hit a rolling Death Valley Driver. Darling caught Datella coming off the ropes and hit a TKO Stunner for the pin. Yes, Darling stood out of the four I didn’t know.

Christian Darling, Kay Blazer, and Anthony Gangone defeated Georgio Lawrence, Brando Lee, and Mike Datella at 5:52.

* Aaron Roberts again returned to the ring and beat up more of these kids!

3. Amity LaVey vs. Zayda Steel (w/The Vanity Project). LaVey is a scarier version of DC’s Harley Quinn, with half of her hair a bright red and the other side is black; the best comparison is Abadon. All four guys in the Vanity Project joined Zayda to ringside. LaVey screamed at her, and Zayda immediately rolled to the floor. In the ring, Zayda took control and kept the spooky Amity grounded. Amity ‘matrixed’ backwards to avoid a clothesline at 3:00. Zayda stomped on her and stayed in charge. Amity hit a running Blockbuster for a nearfall. Zayda nailed the Unprettier faceplant out of nowhere to get the clean pin. The Vanity Project wound up not getting involved at all.

Zayda Steel defeated Amity LaVey at 4:38.

* Ricky Smokes got on the mic and boasted about how they are starting off the show hot. He put each of his faction teammates over, and he boasted that Jackson Drake is the Evolve champion. Drake got on the mic and said he didn’t want to bring his belt to a garbage city like New York; he left it where he knew it would be safe, back in North Carolina. Everyone left but Bryce Donovan. (Don’t they think he needs their support?) The nomad Jordan Oasis came out, holding his backpack as always.

* We have four matches today in the WWE ID tournament. It is double elimination. It started over WrestleMania weekend, so it’s been going on at multiple indy shows in the past six or so weeks.

4. Bryce Donovan (0-0) vs. Jordan Oasis (1-1) in an ID tournament match. They immediately began brawling. Donovan is taller, closer to perhaps 6’2″, and he was in charge earlier. Oasis is a bit more muscular, and he hit a bodyslam and a senton for a one-count at 2:00. Oasis hit a hard chop to the back and left quite the handprint! Donovan hit a back-body drop that sent Oasis over the top rope and onto a stage that is at the same height as the ring, and Oasis rolled to the floor at 4:00. The commentators agreed Oasis wasn’t getting up.

Oasis crawled back into the ring before a count-out, but Bryce locked in a Cobra Clutch on the mat; Oasis powered his way to his feet and escaped at 6:30. Bryce again knocked Jordan to the floor. In the ring, Oasis fired up and repeatedly stomped on Bryce in the corner. Donovan hit a Black Hole Slam and was slow to make a cover and only got a nearfall at 9:30. Oasis hit a powerbomb and they were both down. Oasis hit a backbreaker over his knee and a suplex at 11:00. He dove through the ropes onto Bryce.

They got back into the ring, and we got our first “This is awesome!” chant of the day. Jordan hit his cannonball against the ropes, but he fell to the floor and (kayfabe) hurt his left knee. The ref rolled to the floor to check on him. He got to his feet, rolled back into the ring, and tried a pinfall but Bryce kicked out at one. Bryce immediately hit a chokeslam and got the pin. With his second loss, Oasis is out of the tournament. Two other refs came out to help Oasis to his feet.

Bryce Donovan (1-0) defeated Jordan Oasis (1-2) at 13:20.

5. Ice Williams (2-1) vs. It’s Gal (1-1) in an ID tournament match. Ice has the look (think Trick Williams) and swagger; I had seen him in Las Vegas-based FSW before he got his ID contract, and he’s had a very good past 7ish months since then. The commentators just noted how Williams is a former FSW champion. Gal wore his body-building medals. Standing switches early on, and Gal did push-ups on Ice’s back. Ice hit a dropkick at 1:30 and some shoulder thrusts in the corner, then a basement dropkick for a nearfall. He hit a back suplex, then a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall. Gal nailed a discus clothesline for a nearfall at 3:00 and some punches to the gut.

Gal dropped Ice, with Williams landing awkwardly on his neck and shoulders; the ref dove down to the mat and checked to make sure Ice was okay. Gal stayed in charge and hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. Gal hit a Spinebuster, then an Exploder Suplex at 5:00, then a German Suplex. Ice got a sunset flip, but Gal hit a clothesline and stayed in charge. Ice hit some leaping clotheslines and was fired up. He hit an enzuigiri and a springboard Blockbuster for a nearfall at 7:30. Gal hit a gutbuster for a nearfall, and he jawed at the ref. They traded forearm strikes, and Gal hit another German Suplex at 9:00. Ice hit a Sunset Bomb and was fired up. He hit a spinning leg lariat for the pin!

Ice Williams (3-1) defeated It’s Gal (1-2) at 9:20.

6. Marcus Mathers vs. Jack Cartwheel. I’ll point out that Mathers has been using his same ring music as always. This will be the show-stealer if given the time. (Cagematch.net records say these two have been in nine multi-man matches against each other, but this is a first-ever singles matchup.) Mathers was previously eliminated from the tournament. Standing switches and quick reversals, and Jack hit a dropkick at 1:30. He did a slingshot elbow drop that sent Mathers to the floor to regroup. Marcus hit a dive through the ropes onto Jack.

Jack set up for a Sasuke Special but he hit the ropes. (I’ve never seen him do that before; it may have been intentional.) Mathers jumped into the ring and attacked Jack and kept him grounded. Mathers went to the top rope but Jack tripped him and stomped on Marcus, and he sold pain in his neck. Jack hit an enzuigiri at 5:30 and got fired up, hitting a clothesline and his rolling Death Valley Driver, then a senton and they were both down. We got a “both these guys!” chant as they got up.

Mathers hit a fadeaway stunner and his Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 7:30. Jack hit a Lungblower ot the back, then a cartwheel doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall. Jack went for a top-rope Shooting Star Press but Mathers got his knees up to block it. Mathers hit a second-rope Canadian Destroyer and a fisherman’s buster for the pin. A very good match, but not the great, must-see match I hoped for, either.

Marcus Mathers defeated Jack Cartwheel at 9:41.

* Mathers left. Jack got on the mic and thanked the crowd, saying it’s his first time here. He said people say he’s too flashy and too flippy and doesn’t have what it takes to battle the heavy-hitters. But he vowed he will continue in the ID tournament… right now! He called out Aaron Roberts! OOF!

7. Aaron Roberts (1-1) vs. Jack Cartwheel (1-0) in an ID tournament match. The commentators agreed this was a bad decision, as he just had a grueling match. Jack was listed at 181 pounds; Roberts was announced at 420 pounds. They immediately traded punches, and Roberts hit a running splash into the corner. They fought to the floor, and Roberts whipped Jack into the ring post. They got in the ring, and Roberts splashed him for a nearfall. A commentator just made the One Man Gang comparison I did an hour ago. Jack got Roberts on his shoulders but his legs buckled and he collapsed; Roberts got a nearfall at 3:00. Roberts hit a running crossbody block for a nearfall.

They fought on the ropes in the corner and Jack locked in a sleeper. Jack tried to get a powerbomb out of the corner, but Roberts hit a Yokozuna-style Banzai Drop for a believable nearfall. Jack hit a huracanrana, then a moonsault press for a nearfall. Roberts hit a standing powerbomb at 5:30 but Cartwheel rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. They fought in the corner, and Jack splashed down onto him and got the pin! Roberts has been eliminated! The crowd taunted Aaron with the “Na Na Hey Hey Hey, Goodbye!” sing-along.

Jack Cartwheel (2-0) defeated Aaron Roberts (1-2) at 6:07.

* A 10-minute intermission. I’m watching live, so I’m timing it. Hey, we’re back in just 11 minutes! I’ll take that!

8. Cappuccino Jones (1-1) vs. Ricky Smokes (0-1). They charged at each other and had an intense lockup at the bell. Jones hit a dropkick and was fired up. He dropped Smokes with a punch and was in charge. Smokes hit some bodyslams and stomped on Jones. He hit a suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. A commentator noted he’s surprised no Vanity Project members are at ringside. Jones hit a Michinoku Driver. They fought on the top rope and both fell to the mat and were down. Jones hit the Decaffinator (twisting neckbreaker) and got the pin!

Cappuccino Jones (2-1) defeated Ricky Smokes (0-2) at 6:51.

* Brad Baylor ran into the ring and attacked Jones. The heels hit the Super-swipe (team uranage) and were booed. Sean Legacy ran to the ring to make the save, and our next match will get underway!

9. Sean Legacy (2-0) vs. Brad Baylor (2-1) in an ID tournament match. They started brawling during the ring introductions, and the bell rang a second later. They rolled to the floor and kept brawling, and Legacy hit some chops. Brad shoved Sean into the ring post at 2:30. In the ring, Baylor applied a headlock and kept Legacy grounded. Ricky Smokes returned to ringside and distracted Legacy. Brad shoved Sean into Ricky, then Brad rolled up Sean for the pin. Even with the loss, Sean is not eliminated yet.

Brad Baylor (3-1) defeated Sean Legacy (2-1) at 5:22.

10. Sam Holloway vs. Timothy Thatcher. Again, Sam is 6’8″ and I’ve been comparing him to Matt Morgan; he’s a BIG man. They locked up and traded standing switches at the bell. Thatcher tied up the left arm and elbow as they went to the mat. Thatcher hit a European Uppercut at 2:30; Sam hit some punches. Thatcher unloaded some gut punches and more European Uppercuts. They rolled to the floor and traded punches at ringside. In the ring, Thatcher applied an ankle lock and hit a stiff kick to the spine at 6:00 and kept the big man grounded.

Sam hit a bodyslam for a nearfall. Thatcher went back to an anklelock and turned it into a half-crab. Holloway hit a shotgun dropkick at 8:30. They traded more forearm strikes. Holloway hit a chokeslam for a nearfall, then a stiff clothesline. Thatcher tied him in an ankle lock again, and this time, Holloway tapped out. There will be some viewers who will absolutely love this one.

Timothy Thatcher defeated Sam Holloway at 10:46.

11. Kylie Rae vs. Zara Zakher. If Kylie wins, she will become the women’s ID champion; if she loses, it’s a three-way tie. Zara’s yellow-and-blue gear is making me think of Marvel’s Wolverine; not sure if that’s intentional. She’s a young powerhouse, and I’m a big fan. Standing switches to open, and they worked over each other’s left arms. Kylie kept Zara grounded with a hammerlock. Zara hit a bodyslam at 5:00 and some clotheslines, then a basement dropkick to the back.

Kylie put Zara’s arms behind her back and snapped them, and she kept Zara grounded. Kylie hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. Zara fired up and hit some flying forearms. Zara hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. Zayda Steel appeared on the ramp! Zara struck her. Kylie tied Zara in a crossface and rolled Zara to the center of the ring, but Zara refused to tap out. Kylie hit a superkick for a believable nearfall at 12:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Zara hit a Shining Wizard and scored the pin. Good match.

Zara Zakher defeated Kylie Rae at 12:52.

* Zayda Steel jumped in the ring and attacked Zara, but Kylie made the save. Kylie and Zara hit stereo superkicks on Steel, then they shook hands and hugged.

12. Jackson Drake vs. Aaron Rourke. Jackson came out first, to a version of the Twenty One Pilots’ “Heathens.” An intense lockup to open, and they traded some leg locks on the mat. Rourke hit some swats to the butt. Jackson stomped on him in the corner, and he tied Rourke in a bow-and-arrow at 3:00, and the commentators were impressed with his submission game. They got up and traded some LOUD chops. Rourke hit an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall at 6:00. Jackson dragged him to the mat and locked in a cross-armbreaker at 8:00.

Drake grabbed the left wrist, put some tape around it, and pulled the arm behind his back. He hit a kneedrop on the damaged elbow and remained in charge. He hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 11:00, then some Yes Kicks to the chest. Aaron hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip. Aaron hit the Vaquer-style repeated slam of the head into the mat. Jackson hit a Lumbar Check-style gutbuster over his knees for a nearfall. Drake hit a huracanrana. Rourke hit a modified Dragonscrew Legwhip. Drake went back to a cross-armbreaker at 14:00; the heel ref insisted that Rourke tapped out. Aaron applied a Boston Crab. Rourke hit a pop-up powerbomb, and they were both down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Rourke hit a swinging uranage, and he kipped up and was fired up. He hit a running buttbump in the corner for a nearfall at 16:30. Aaron hit some punt kicks to the ribs. Drake hit a powerbomb, and he applied a crossface. Drake hit a Swanton Bomb for a believable nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Rourke hit a top-rope Spanish Fly, and he tied Jackson in a reverse Texas Cloverleaf, and the crowd taunted Drake to tap out; Rourke got a rollup for a nearfall. Drake hit a Chaos Theory (rolling German Suplex), then a running knee to the side of the head for the pin. A really strong match.

Jackson Drake defeated Aaron Rourke at 20:56.

* Rourke got on the mic and started to thank the crowd for coming out, but Sam Holloway ran into the ring and chokeslammed him!

Final Thoughts: A really good event. I don’t think the crowd was as familiar with these competitors as I am. I don’t usually bash the crowd, but this wasn’t a particularly lively bunch, and that hurt it a bit. A really strong main event earns the best match. Rourke is closing in on 30 and is still a bit too slender, but he sure knows how to pull in the crowd and tell a great story. While I had higher hopes for Cartwheel-Mathers, it was still good enough for second place. (I think Cartwheel pulled up on the Sasuke Special because there really wasn’t much room on the floor between the ring and the guardrails.) The intense Thatcher-Holloway takes third.

So yes, all the ID prospects wound up having matches on this show after all, and I am a big fan of almost all of them. This was a good showcase event. I watched it live; it will hopefully be available for viewing on IWTV by Monday.