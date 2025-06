CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Brian Cage revealed via social media that he underwent knee replacement surgery last week. Cage stated on Instagram (see below) that after suffering a quad tendon tear eight weeks ago, he opted to have the knee replacement surgery.

Powell’s POV: Wow, 41 is young for knee replacement surgery. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery from both injuries.