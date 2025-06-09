What's happening...

WWE touts Worlds Collide’s success on YouTube

June 9, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday regarding the Worlds Collide event.

June 9, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Worlds Collide set a record for the largest live audience in company history for a YouTube broadcast. The event peaked at 764,389 live concurrent viewers across the WWE and WWE Espańol YouTube channels during the main event between El Hijo del Vikingo and Chad Gable.

Additionally, Saturday’s broadcast has been watched by more than 4.1 million viewers on YouTube in the first 24 hours. On X, #WorldsCollide was the No. 1 trending topic globally on Saturday and WWE generated more than 32 million social views across all platforms in the first 24 hours.

In April, WWE announced its acquisition of leading Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA in partnership with Mexico-based sports and entertainment holding company, Fillip.

Worlds Collide can be watched back on WWE’s YouTube channel and with Spanish commentary here.

Readers Comments (2)

  Jon schwarz June 9, 2025 @ 12:15 pm

    Did you mean touts in the title?

    Reply

