WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (2/2): Barnett’s review of Roman Reigns responds to Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, appearances by Royal Rumble winners Cody and Bayley

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,276)

Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena

Aired live February 2, 2024 on Fox

The Bloodline was shown backstage arriving and entering their locker room backstage. Highlights were shown of the Royal Rumble PLE, including all the night’s winners. Cody Rhodes was then shown backstage walking his dog Pharoah, as well as Damage Ctrl scoping out the arena earlier in the day.

Logan Paul made his entrance to kick off the show in the arena. Corey Graves welcomed Wade Barrett as his new broadcast partner. Paul got loud boos, and then told the crowd that Alabama sucks. He said he underestimated Kevin Owens, because at first glance he looked like a pissed off donut. Paul said Owens hurt him more than Floyd Mayweather, made him bleed and nearly knocked him out, but he still lost. He said he’s still the champ, and he’s one of the toughest people on this brittle roster.

He mocked CM Punk’s tricep and Seth Rollins knee injury, and ran down why he believes he’s the greatest US Champion of all time. Kevin Owens interrupted and told the crowd that Birmingham is a pretty great place to be. Paul tried to interrupt, but Owens said nobody wanted to hear from him anymore. He said he left intolerable idiot off his list of descriptions. Owens said he got a moral victory on Sunday, and now that he was done knocking him out, he was ready to take the US Title off of him and sanitize it immediately.

Paul told Owens that he took the bait, the brass knucks were a scheme and he fell right for it. Owens said people know he’s not afraid to take a shortcut and gave credit to the referee for catching him in the act. He then told Paul that he didn’t need brass knucks to beat his ass. Paul said there would be no next time because there would be no rematch, and that he would go find a real challenger. Paul then said he would go talk trash about him at the commentary table while he has his match with Austin Theory.

Paul left the ring and Theory made his ring entrance for the first match…

My Take: It was fairly obvious they were going for the rematch after the PPV, and it seems like Owens will need to go through a gauntlet to get it.

Cody Rhodes was advertised for later. He will make his decision for WrestleMania.

1. Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens: There was some mat wrestling to start, but Owens got the better of the exchange. He then landed a chop, but used his injured hand, which allowed Theory to take over on offense. Theory pressed the advantage and landed a series of kicks, and then choked Owens on the bottom rope. The action spilled out to the apron. Owens attempted a powerbomb, but Theory reversed into a back body drop that sent Owens to the floor…[c]

Owens attempted a Swanton during the break, but Theory got the knees up. Theory tried to capitalize, but ate a lariat for his trouble. Owens then landed some strikes in the corner and talked trash to Paul. He then followed up with a tornado DDT and a Swanton for a close near fall. Theory turned things around by tossing Owens into the corner shoulder first. He then performed a somersault blockbuster and covered for a near fall of his own.

Theory foolishly attempted a superplex, but Owens was unable to capitalize because of his injured hand. Theory managed to pull Owens into position for a spin out powerbomb for another close near. Logan Paul tried to introduce brass knuckles again, but Owens was smarter this time. He knocked out both Waller and Theory with the knuckles and hid them before the referee could see what happened. He covered Theory and got the win.

Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory at 12:16

After the match, Iyo Sky was shown walking backstage. Graves said Bayley would make her decision later tonight. A video package then highlighted the return of Naomi at the Royal Rumble. Earlier, Naomi walked out of Nick Aldis’ locker room with a contract. Bianca, Shotzi, and Mia Yim celebrated. She was followed soon after by Tiffany Stratton, who told the women she was the center of the universe and she wanted her applause. They mocked her, and she smacked Mia in the face and ran away. Nick Aldis made a match between Tiffany Stratton and Mia Yim later tonight.

Pretty Deadly made their entrance in the arena. They will face The LWO, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, and Angel and Humberto is a tag title qualifier up next…[c]

My Take: Owens and Theory had some fun moments. I’m already kind of burnt out on the Paul vs. Owens feud. Hopefully they can change my mind about it with some inspired work.

Bianca Belair spoke to Nick Aldis backstage. She wanted to know what she would have to do to face Iyo if Bayley decided to face Rhea later. Logan Paul walked up and blew off Bianca, who repeatedly told him they were already having a conversation. He demanded a new challenger and told Bianca he was a huge fan of her husband, and told Nick Aldis to get control of his show when he’s talking to big stars. Aldis told Bianca he was talking to a big star.

Earlier today, Legado Del Fantasma was shown gathered around a dinner table. Santos told them they were tasked with carrying the legacy of their ancestors and lucha libre itself, and to do that they needed to eliminate Rey Mysterio’s LWO. He also welcomed back La Madrina Elektra Lopez, and she said she had never left. Lopez was then shown on the apron accompanying Angel and Humberto to the ring. Dunne and Bate, along with the LWO were already in the ring.

2. Angel and Humberto (w/Elektra Lopez) vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) vs. The LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro): It was chaos early on. Pretty Deadly and Angel and Humberto were cleared to ringside, and then Bate and Dunne assisted Wilde with launching himself from the ropes a long distance up the aisle onto them similar to his big NXT launch spot…[c]

Pete Dunne tagged in when the show returned and took out Pretty Deadly with enziguris. He then landed kicks to Cruz Del Toro and swatted Joaquin Wilde out of the air. Bate placed Elton Prince in an airplane spin, and then landed a suplex on Wilson, but Angel and Humberto broke up the fall. The LWO got it together and cleared them from the ring. They attempted to dive on them at ringside, but Zelina Vega took her out to make a path.

Back in the ring, Dunne and Bate cleaned up on Pretty Deadly and put away Kit Wilson with a double team underhook suplex.

Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate pinned Kit Wilson to win a Tag Title Qualifier Match at 9:26

After the match, the announce team hyped up Mia Yim vs. Tiffany Stratton, and then introduce a video recap of the Raw segment that featured Damage Ctrl, Nia Jax, and Rhea Ripley. Backstage Iyo Sky spoke to Asuka and Kairi Sane. Iyo told them Bayley’s done tonight, and they walked away laughing. Bayley was then shown forlorn (great word KO) in the background having eavesdropped on their conversation.

My Take: Ah there it is. Bayley going babyface should be a lot of fun. Fans want to cheer her anyways. The Tag Match was so rapid that it was difficult to keep up, but it was entertaining while it lasted.

A video was shown that framed the choice in front of Cody Rhodes later in the show. Back in the arena, Mike Rome introduced Bayley with Damage Ctrl. Dakota Kai was not present.

Bayley said when she thinks about WrestleMania, she’s done it all. She’s defended the Raw Women’s Title, the Smackdown Women’s Title, The Tag Titles, and even hosted the show. Rhea Ripley was shown watching on the monitor backstage. Bayley gave Damage Ctrl credit for helping her through her ups and downs, and called them family and the greatest women’s faction of all time. Iyo, Asuka, and Kairi started cackling, and stopped when Bayley looked back and there.

She said when she thinks about WrestleMania she thinks about beating one of the best, and that brings her to Rhea Ripley. Bayley continued and said sometimes WrestleMania is about proving people wrong, and sometimes the people who you thought were a support system were working against you all along. She then called out Iyo and asked her what happened. She spoke a few words in Japanese and said that she’s been here a long time and she sees everything around her, including them talking behind her back.

Bayley said all she wanted was the best for them, and she wanted to go to WrestleMania to be the best together. Asuka and Kairi jumped Bayley from behind and Iyo jumped in. Bayley grabbed a metal pipe that she must have smuggled to ringside ahead of time and tucked it under herself. She got up and took out Kairi and Asuka, and then had a standoff with Iyo. After Iyo bailed from the ring, Bayley said that her announcement was that she’d see her at WrestleMania.

Bobby and the Profits will face The Final Testament up next…[c]

My Take: A well executed segment for the most part, although it was a bit odd that Iyo, Asuka, and Kairi suddenly became so overt and obvious about their subterfuge to the point they couldn’t contain themselves in Bayley’s presence. Iyo and Bayley should be a lot of fun at Mania.

Iyo Sky vs. Bayley was announced for WrestleMania. In the arena Karrion Kross made his entrance with Akam and Rezar. They were accompanied by Paul Ellering and Scarlett. They were followed by Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

3. Bobby Lashey, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins vs. Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar (w/Scarlett and Paul Ellering): The bell rang and this appears to be some kind of tornado match. Everyone is in the ring and brawling. The action spilled outside and Dawkins and Ford took out AOP with spears. In the ring, Bobby hit a spinebuster and setup for the Hurt Lock, but Scarlett got involved. B-Fab then showed up and pulled Scarlett away from Bobby and kicked her in the face. Bobby then landed a spear on Kross, and everything just kind of ended?

The match was a no contest at 1:02

Bron Breakker was shown backstage speaking to Nick Aldis and holding a contract. Adam Pearce appeared and told Breakker not to sign anything until he talks to him on Monday, and Breakker agreed. Jade Cargill then walked up and said Aldis wanted to speak to her. Aldis dismissed Pearce and told him to leave immediately. Pearce told Cargill to watch out for him, as he has an attitude. In the arena, Tiffany Stratton made her entrance for the next match…[c]

My Take: I assume Breakker ends up on Raw. Cargill seems like a better fit on Smackdown if Bianca is her first feud, but after that maybe the draft takes her in a different direction?