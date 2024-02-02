What's happening...

Former WWE creative team member recalls the culture that Vince McMahon created

February 2, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE creative team member Michael Leonardi shared stories of the culture created by Vince McMahon during his two stints with the company. In two videos posted via his LinkedIn page, Leonardi recalled making changes to a segment that he and talent felt was racially incentive, particularly with the show airing on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Leonardi was asked to tell Vince McMahon about the changes. Rather than applaud Leonardi for looking out for the company’s best interests, Vince got upset that Leonardi didn’t give him what he wanted. Watch the videos at LinkedIn.com

Powell’s POV: Leonardi also recalled asking to be removed from the Muhammad Hassan storyline work during a prior sting with the company. Leonardi said he was initially stripped of his responsibilities as an associate producer and was given what he deemed grunt work. He was given his responsibilities back once UPN pressured WWE and the Hassan angle was dropped. Leonardi comes off very down to earth and not like a person with an ax to grind. He wrote that the culture that Vince McMahon created was “one of the worst I’ve ever seen” (he also worked for Miramax) and said there is a lot more underneath the surface. Leonardi also offered some free advice to the TKO board: “It would be prudent to get it right and cut out all potential cancer right now.” Amen.

