WWE Raw preview: The updated card for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-“The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Gunther celebrates 600 days as Intercontinental Champion

-Bron Breakker appears

-A four-way tag team match qualifier to earn the right to face Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Elimination Chamber

Powell's POV: Raw will be held in St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center.