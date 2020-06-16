WWE Raw viewership for the night after Backlash

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.939 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.737 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.982 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.996 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.838 million viewers. None of the three hours of Raw topped the two million mark, but on the bright side the third hour drop was not as significant as usual. This was clearly the goal, as the company saved some of the bigger segments for the final hour. The June 17, 2019 edition of Raw delivered a 1.63 rating with 2.235 million viewers.



