What's happening...

Sabu’s celebration of life announced for 2300 Arena

June 9, 2025

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A celebration of life for Sabu has been announced for June 25 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

Powell’s POV: It’s the perfect location for a celebration of life for Sabu that fans are invited to attend.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.