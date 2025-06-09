Sabu’s celebration of life announced for 2300 Arena

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A celebration of life for Sabu has been announced for June 25 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

Join us Wednesday night, June 25, from 7-11pm at the 2300 Arena (2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA) as we celebrate the life and legacy of the legendary Sabu! This memorial is open to the public. Please share. pic.twitter.com/M25ZaQ6Hl3 — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) June 8, 2025

Powell’s POV: It’s the perfect location for a celebration of life for Sabu that fans are invited to attend.