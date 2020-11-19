AEW Dynamite viewership soars, tops NXT

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 850,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 764,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished seventh in the 18-49 demographic with a .37 in the cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 638,000 viewers and finished 56th with a .14 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network.



