NXT TV viewership for the show headlined by the NXT Women’s Championship match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 638,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 632,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 56th with a .14 in the 18-49 demographic. AEW won the night by delivering 850,000 viewers on TNT and finished seventh in the 18-49 demographic with a .37 in the cable ratings.



